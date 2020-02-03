Poppy Panics after realizing that maybe this was a mistake

Hoooooooo boys! We’re back in MAFS country, which means that the bulk of our week is watching attentive future Instagram celebrities (“celebrities”) shouting at each other’s faces and stealing spouses who are gentle at best has to do.

This year I – Mel, editor-in-chief of Pedestrian.TV in Sydney – do everything on my own after my editor-in-chief Josie has roughly decided to take a so-called “maternity leave” so that she can “take care of her child”. Don’t worry Josie, I’m just taking care of our other baby, reality TV flashbacks while you replace me with a miniature version of yourself!

However, I’ve never been a die-hard MAFS fan, but I am a die-hard fan of “people who are fuckwits on national television”, so I’m sure that I really go into it for you on a deep, alarming level can. I’m sorry for everyone else in my life who now has to endure my incessant jokes about fucking Bonita and her bad teeth!

So we start this episode with all the dramatic music and a lot of people driving around in cars staring thoughtfully out the window. The first woman says she has twins and her huge stroller is a real cock blocker. The second had absolutely lip filler a week before filming and is still getting used to it:

Better chew down the lumpy parts before the big cameras arrive here

I expect this woman to be under pressure from her spouse – she already seems too naive and cute for this program.

oh god someone is preparing the in-house psychiatry for this woman

The first person we actually meet with a NAME is Cathy. She is 26 years old and a “logistics investigator”. This is the job I’ve heard the most about in my life. Either that or it’s a job at ASIO. In this case, Cathy hires me. I tell everyone that I work in landscaping and don’t reveal any national secrets. I promise.

Cathy is my favorite person on this show straight away because she goes to her chicken party, looks at the food, goes “ooh, food” and just starts to get in as if she had signed up for the show for the free shit and the free shit alone , MOOD, CATHY, WE ARE A CANE QUEEN.

If you know what’s good for you, take the whole salami tray, that’s the shit

Cathy says she is single because men like petite women and she is a galumphie mess. As a colleague in galumphy, I tell – but I will never go to a show where someone marries me to a random guy who he says fits me perfectly, but he was chosen to suit me in every way annoy that exists! But you do, Cath-Dog. She seems to be someone who would welcome my new nickname for her. Cathy, I allow you to call me Mel-dog in return.

This woman rocks without explanation:

Who the hell are you, just by chance here to steal the bites

And then it goes on to the Buck’s party, with David, 31, truck driver and owner of such an extreme hairstyle that he just has a mohawk:

“Only a negative 5 fades all sides, if it doesn’t bleed you haven’t done it right.”

He is also there with Randos, which I have now found out are other husbands and wives. There is a potentially hot one:

can’t say 100% yet, but it’s promising minus the shoulder cardi

The next person we really meet is Aleks, New Lips Girl.

I just always need a straw, please

No shame for lip fillers, but WHY do these people always seem to get them right before filming? Give yourself at least a few months to get used to the doll. That’s all i say

Aleks is a 26 year old real estate agent who immediately throws her wine glass into the faces of other women and shouts “PRAY FOR MOIE IN THIS EXPERIMENT BECAUSE OIVE NEVER LIVES WITH A MAN” – yes, all with a Kath Day Knight accent ,

She then switches the sound entirely to a sickly sweet “hello, competition” voice when this woman comes in:

Damn it

It is clearly meant to be the bomb, judging by the eons of fancier outfits compared to Aleks, Cathy and Rando.

Next we have Michael, 28, “Company Director”. He will definitely be the manager of an app in which he is the only employee, and the app already exists, but he has not yet faced the ceasefire. He tells us that he likes expensive things like watches.

If it was not yet clear that he would be the douche, his pout sealed the deal.

who looks like a douche THIS TYPE!

They keep taking pictures of his Rolex or whatever the hell, of which $ 10 say they actually come from the Bali markets and are called “Dolex”.

just seems a little too gold.

We get all these recordings of him calling no one and shuffling the papers, and then he hangs up and goes to “Standard, how?” And I think WHAT is standard? Pretending to call people and not answer them? That is standard. In your fake company. Probably with your wrong computer.

I have now decided that the watch is made of plasticine.

He also says “I’d rather cry in a Ferrari than in a Datsun,” which is a strange statement. Why, surely. Agree I think?

He wants a girl who “knows what she wants and grabs it”, which means that he wants a girl who knows what she wants and grabs it, but only if he wants it or wants it she wants it, and it’s all done tight sexy clothes without nagging. MARK MY WORDS, FOLKS.

Then we meet the innocent and emotionally kicked Connie, 27, the aspiring marine biologist and shark crawler.

How can I climb in tho?

I don’t know how this woman came to MAFS, but I’m already worried about her mental health – like GENUINELY, I don’t think she should be there and I want to wrap her in a nice blanket and give her a hot chocolate give .

Then we meet a couple of other guys, but they don’t have enough air time to remember the shit. I enjoyed the energy of this old street dog who is the special street dog, the bad boy music and 34 years old son. PLEASE ALSO LET THE SON ON THE SHOW.

If this Tarocash leather jacket says anything, then this guy fucks

A couple of the boys have kids, which is nice – I like that this show has a lot more people with kids than the Bachie franchise. But that’s alarming about this guy (who the hell is this guy) who tells us that he really, really, really wants children, he has wanted them since he was 13 (!!! wot) and he has everything these little brothers so much, can someone give birth to their child please.

“I’m going to this show to inseminate a woman.”

We also finally meet Rando – I still want to call her Rando. Her real name is Mishel, she is 48 years old and a teacher. I love Mischel. I want Mishel to be my life coach, she just seems very peaceful as a human being.

Mishel seems to see my future

There is also Hayley who seems to be asking herself a question and then answering it over and over again until we all pass into the ether.

What do I think of love since you didn’t ask in my essay?

Obviously everyone hates Hayley already, but I don’t care that we get to know 30-year-old Very Busy Man Ivan, who as a real estate agent and fan likes to put his shirt on and tell us how important he is.

He’s an asshole who doesn’t listen to anyone and instead opens the window when the producer specifically requests it. He also wears loafers without socks:

Red flag counts 1000

He is already aware that he doesn’t get along with anyone, especially when a Larrikin is around. Cue footage of Michael laughing in the neck of his beer. Just hit us over the head with the drama, nine.

Michael is the damn gift that keeps giving – next we see ~ da boiiiiiiz ~ hanging around drinking men-recommended beer and talking about what kind of woman they want. Michael makes it funny and funny when he says “We were all together with a beautiful girl and she opens her mouth and it’s like, can we calm it down?” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA LOVE SOME CASUAL ERRORS IN HERE !!! YES THE BOIZ!

* goes into maximum borkdrive of funny sexist joke *

I’ll take it back, maybe Very Busy Man Ivan is the best of this bunch? The producers ask if he’s enjoying his money (after Michael mimicked a woman who says, “Don’t use me for my body”) and he’s like …

Oh no, please, I want to go to bed now

He is everything “I hope my wife has a good night with serenity and serenity”, which makes me hate him again, cue footage by Poppy, 38, photographer with children. If anyone gets the best guy in this bunch, it’s Poppy – their history is that when their two little boys were 6 weeks old, their partner had a terrible accident … where he stumbled and ended up … in his EMPLOYEE VAGINA.

It’s probably the most beautiful production I’ve ever seen on a reality TV show. Yes, Poppy’s bastard husband left her high and dry like a young mother. That means the producers will give her a gem so she can fall in love with national television.

Yessss Poppy I support you, I have already followed you on Instagram

The experts strut in and are all blah blah, you’re getting married, etc. Then it’s time for the goat and chicken parties that I thought started 400 years ago. The first information on the table is Tash, 31, the bartender is a lesbian and is therefore not looking for a man.

Everyone is shocked – happy, that was nice to see, but also like OMGGGG WHAT A LESBIAN! HERE! In this room with me!

explain the shearing

In the wild news, no one else admits to being either lesbian or bisexual, and Tash wonders if her bride is even there. It would be a chaotic energy for someone to be just like SURPRISE! I am YOUR BRIDE! But I wouldn’t even be surprised.

There is a lot of female power. We are here to improve each other’s diadems without causing each other to fall.

On Da Boiz there is only HURRRGAHHHHHSJFHROOOWJEJKR !!! Also known as cheers.

BLGAAAAAH!

Then we have the experts who give us the most obvious, craziest love advice. Like a sea cucumber, would give me better love advice than these three. It is said literally: “Those who make it work take off the mask and are real.” Everyone nods wisely, as if she had just channeled Jesus and Buddha.

omg yes Glorina or whatever your name is, you’re a genius, someone gives her a $ 20,000 bonus

Then it’s time for the experts to hang around the candidates’ homes and listen to them cry a lot. First we get Poppy again – my hero. I ask about her choice of children’s haircut, but I’m still on this woman’s team.

Let’s just do the junior fuckboy cut, thanks

Then we meet Luke, 38, FIFO worker:

exactly what I expected Luke, 38, FIFO employee

Luke is an angel. An angel. He cooks! He wears questionable but delightful grandpa hats! He plays golf terribly! He … what the hell is wrong with your Doona:

Oh my god, what is that baby blanket?

I am so worried about the size of his tiny Doona that I miss the rest, something about having two little girls, and he was married, now he is not.

I think do we have to send this man to jail for this quilt?

Anyway, even I can see Poppy and Luke getting married on paper in a year and living in perfect family bliss under their tiny care.

our first couple!

Then we go to Inseminator, who is determined to murder his 500-year-old Nan by telling her that he is marrying a stranger.

* Soul escapes from the body *

They make Inseminator a real eye-catcher with this nano hug and guitar playing with a dog in the background:

This title is “I hope she has quintuplets”.

The experts say that Inseminator (his name is Josh) needs someone who is down to earth, but also! Confident! And strong! I’d like to get her through the TV and say JOSH WANTS ONLY A WOMAN WITH LEGS, but you know I should give the guy a chance.

You brought him together with Cathy. We meet again with Cathy – she was the first MVP with the snacks – she is your standard “FML, all men are garbage” who is exhausted from the dating scene type. So basically she reads all of us.

Then it’s time for the weddings. We follow both pairs side by side. The first drama comes from Poppy, who is already crumbling. She wants to go home to her children and is also clearly like WTF that I do.

This was not my best life decision

She is fine, everyone is fine, the wedding is on. Two limousines roll dangerously on a grassy hill, and the guests exclaim: “My God, that’s beautiful.” The nice thing is this bizarre Hobbit archway.

A ring to bond them all

Surprise Surprise, they love each other from the start.

that’s the stuff! Hook this loving look into my veins.

BUT – Poppy is unsure again. She doesn’t like that she left her kids at home to do this.

“Sorry, I have to make a little vomit in my bouquet first.”

But before we find out what’s going on with this shit show, we have to attend Cathy and Josh’s wedding!

I like shitting with the door open

They’re fine, back to Poppy! She loses it! How right, completely unmanaged. Luke tries to calm her down by empathizing with the fact that he also has two children, but she is in a spiral of fear.

I really do see her as a kind of panic attack sufferer, but there are some good screenshots too, sorry Poppy.

fuck fuck fuck fuck

Back to the others! Nobody cares because they are happy! Back to Poppy, she beats champions like water!

HOOK IT ON MY VEIN

She leaves her reception to chat with her friends who give her the hard word – she seems like a cold bitch and she has to break free. Seems like she doesn’t feel comfortable when she literally turns around her kids, but it also seems to work and she overcomes everything.

When she comes back she jokes about ghosts stealing six packs of bourbon and so on. Luke is literally in love with her.

Then it is time for the wedding nights and if this is not my energy on my future wedding night:

Pssst, I have my little death

This too

Pssst, I’m a rabbit

Anyway, nobody fucks, which is totally disappointing. Until tomorrow! Even more weddings! Someone says they are ALWAYS THE TRUPHY GIRLFrIeND. Etc.