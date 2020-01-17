Popular Chinese restaurant Croydon in Shirley Hills scores horrible food hygiene

A popular Chinese restaurant in Croydon received the worst food hygiene rating possible.

The Chinese restaurant Royal Garden, near Shirley Hills Road, currently has a food hygiene rating of zero – which means that urgent improvement is needed.

The terrible score, which was awarded to the company following an inspection on November 28, 2019, was published on the Food Standards Agency website this week.

The inspectors said that the hygienic handling of food and the management of food safety in the restaurant needed urgent improvement, as did the cleanliness and condition of the restaurant.

The restaurant, which serves a variety of traditional Chinese dishes, did not respond to requests for comment.

The low food hygiene score will certainly disappoint those who dine regularly in restaurants.

On TripAdvisor in the past six months, 11 of its 12 reviews have been excellent or very good.

“We had such a great time with friends,” said one reviewer. “The food was delicious. The waitress was great because we are very picky people with our food and our order was perfect. Good vibrations!”

Another said: “The restaurant was very busy but they still found time to organize a birthday cake for us when we forgot to bring one. Delicious food and helpful staff.”

Friday, January 17, six companies in Croydon had a food hygiene rating of zero.

Among them is Anabella’s Kitchen, on High Street, which obtained the terrible food hygiene score in July 2019 after an inspector noticed a “ foul odor ”.

The management of the restaurant, one of the best in Croydon according to TripAdvisor, qualified the note as “unfair” because the restaurant would have been closed for “DIY work” when the inspector carried out the unannounced inspection.

Nilgiris, a convenience store, received the worst food hygiene rating possible because “mouse droppings” were found during an inspection.

The company, on London Road, in West Croydon, was criticized by inspectors after the discovery of expired food on the spot, when it was said that there were “problems of protection against pests”.

Adwoa’s original kitchen also received a zero rating after rat droppings were found in the kitchen in May of last year.

Neither Nilgiris nor Original Adwoa’s Kitchen commented on the results of the inspection.

