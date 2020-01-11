Popular face mask pulled from stores after reports of skin burns

Loading...

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular skin care brand is exposed to the heat after reports of face masks that have burned consumers across the country.

“When I saw” unicorn mask, “I thought,” Oh, these are safe for children, “said mother Shannon Varner to KFOR.

The Tonkawa mother found out the hard way that this mask was in fact not safe for children.

“I was shocked. Her face was so red,” said Varner.

Varner bought two of the glowing unicorn paper masks “Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C” from her local Dollar General so that her daughter and friend could use them for a New Years Eve girls’ night. Then things took a turn.

“My face felt like sunburn and it was really warm. It was hot and it burned, ”said Hope Bradford, Varner’s daughter.

“You could see the outline of the mask all over her face and your friend was worse,” said Varner.

The instructions for the mask state that you should leave it on for 10 minutes, and it even says that “it tingles, it works”.

The girls said that their masks had not been on for 5 minutes before they had to take them off because of the pain.

“After I took it off, mine became redder. It blushed every few minutes, ”said friend Stevee Osborn.

After helping the girls rinse their faces with cold water and cool them with ice, Varner went online. Find dozens of similar complaints across the country from other people who have used the mask.

“I think the biggest problem is that they feel careless about the company,” said Varner. “I feel like if a few people started complaining, they should have pulled them straight away.”

The Yes To brand said on social media that they are now pulling the product off the shelves as they investigate.

But Varner said that many people receive the mask as a gift during the holidays, they just want to be sure that it won’t happen to anyone else.

The product was sold at Target and Ulta. If you still find one of the paper masks on the shelves, don’t buy it. Make sure you notify the dealer.

Yes To tell KFOR that they hope all products will be off the shelves by Friday and that they will continue to follow up with every store to ensure that the product comes off the shelves quickly.

If you have one of the masks and it has not been used, you can send it back to the store for a full refund.

