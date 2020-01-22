Popular food truck transforms restaurant in downtown Fresno

Fresno, California (KFSN) – A popular food truck has transformed a restaurant in downtown Fresno.

The Quirky Cafe recently opened a brick and mortar store on “L Street” near Kern.

Open for just four days, the café was an instant hit with fan favorite menu items like their asada fries and cheetah hot burrito.

Due to the constant flow of clients, owner Tracy Wade says she already needs to hire more staff.

“We were really shocked to see how everything went for the first week,” said Wade. “We are trying to understand how we can take online orders, call orders and always get food out as fast as we do.

The Quirky Cafe is open Monday to Friday for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wade says they will also continue to use their food truck every weekend at Enzo’s Table.

Anyone wishing to apply for a restaurant position can come to the café for a group interview at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Wade says they plan to hire an additional 5 people.

