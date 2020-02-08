Popular fun: make everyday toys accessible

Wood

Japan’s lush forests meant that all kinds of wooden toys were made, especially in mountainous regions. Simple Kokeshi dolls have become fashionable again, especially among young women. Uso bullfinch dolls, originally from the Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Fukuoka Prefecture, are the focus of the annual Usokae bullfinch exchange that takes place at many Tenmangu shrines. The participants in this Shinto ceremony trade with bullfinch puppets from last year, either exchange ideas with other believers or get a new one from the shrine. The stock exchange symbolizes the exchange of the unfortunate events of the past year for future happiness.

1. Kokeshi (various)

Yamagata and Miyagi are the two largest production centers for Kokeshi dolls. The Yamagata Hijiori style on the left is characterized by its crescent-shaped eyes and outlined mouth. The Miyagi Naruko figure on the right has a movable head that squeaks when rotated.

2. Tanomo-Bune (Hiroshima Prefecture)

These boats were originally made by craftsmen in the port city of Onomichi from wood that was left over after family altars were made. When a male child was born, they were given to a family. Children accompanied them when they visited the local protective deity on the day of the Tanomo no Sekku festival.

3. Uzura-Guruma (Miyazaki Prefecture)

Quail was once valued as a pet in Miyazaki, and these Aralia wood toys are talismans for long life and happiness. There are two types: one on the left is from the Hokedake Yakushiji Temple, and the other on the right is from the Hisamine Kannon Temple.

4. Kujira-Bune (Wakayama Prefecture)

In an area where whaling has flourished for generations, fishermen made these miniature whaling boats as gifts for children. Colorful patterns were drawn on whaling boats to distinguish them from each other on the high seas.

5. Ejiko (Yamagata Prefecture)

The word Ejiko refers to the straw baskets in which babies had to sleep while the parents worked in the fields. These dolls were mainly made in the Tohoku region of Japan. In some cases, a smaller doll can be seen in the upper part.

6. Kigoma (various)

The Kinoshita horse from Miyagi has a chrysanthemum pattern on the saddle. The Aomori Yawata horse on the right shows dots and repeating chiyogami patterns. With Fukushima’s Miharu horse, these are known as the three horses of Japan.

7. Kujira-Guruma (Kochi Prefecture)

The prefecture of Kochi owed its prosperity to whaling, as these carved wooden toys prove. The whales swim in the sea with dynamically curved tails. The fins are made separately and inserted into the body.

8. Uso (various)

These toys are offered in Usokae, a Shinto ritual held in Tenmangu shrines across Japan. They come (from left to right) from Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin, Oitas Oimatsu Tenmangu and Fukuoka’s Dazaifu Tenmangu shrines.

9. Kiji-uma (Kumamoto Prefecture)

Kiji-uma from Hitoyoshi is particularly famous, recognizable by the character “large” on the head. Some say defeated Heike warriors who have fled to this area have started making toys to make a living.

Chikako Shimizu contributed the text for this article. This is the last installment in a three-part series on Japanese folk toys.

Where to find toy treasures

Folk toy tea party: With Nishiogi Itochi, guests can sip milk tea while watching the presentations of Kokeshi dolls.

Mori folk toy museum

“I want to help pass these valuable toys on to the next generation,” says Ichiro Morita, who created this museum in the garden of his own house. Viewing the huge collection of bullfinch dolls, pigeon pipes, nakano dolls and others is just as enjoyable as talking to the gentle and knowledgeable Morita herself.

Oguno 8616, Hinodemachi, Nishitama-gun, Tokyo 190-0181; 042-597-0556; Thursday to Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm, can only be booked by phone or fax; Adults ¥ 200

Japanese toy museum

Six traditional warehouse-style buildings house 90,000 Japanese and foreign toys and related materials.

Koderacho 671-3 Nakanino, Himeji, Hyogo 679-2143; 079-232-4388; 10 am to 5 pm; Wed closed except on public holidays; Adults ¥ 600; japan-toy-museum.org

Bingoya

The five floors of this store offer an abundance of handicrafts, from pottery and fabrics to bamboo goods and hand-made washi paper that has been carefully sourced from all over Japan. The offer includes a variety of paper mache figures, Kokeshi dolls and other folk toys. Many foreign tourists visit and written explanations in English are available.

Wakamatsucho 10-6, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-0056; 03-3202-8778; 10 am to 7 pm; Closed. Mon. and on the third Saturday and the following Sunday from January to April, June, July, September and October; bingoya.tokyo

Nishiogi Itochi

The owner of this unique café, Chie Ito, offers milk tea and scones – which she loved in England – along with a number of her favorite toys from Japan. Guests can enjoy a relaxing tea hour while seeing the Kokeshi and clay dolls, which are also for sale.

Nishiogikita 2-1-7, Suginami-ku, Tokyo 167-0042; 03-5303-5663; 12 noon to 7 p.m. Closed. Mon., Tue. and irregular; tea-kokeshi.jp