Popular fun: reverence for life-giving soil and agriculture

Clay

Pottery dolls and bells came from areas with good clay, such as the Fushimi district in Kyoto.

Some so-called Hineri dolls are molded by hand, but most are made of earth or plaster molds. They are then dried, baked on low heat, and decorated with paint over a base of white gofun (calcium carbonate powder).

Nimble fingers: Imado Yaki artisan Yuichiro Shirai carves a small figure.

Awe of the soil that nourishes life has always been deeply rooted in Japan, where agriculture has been at the heart of everyday life. Even today, earthenware items are still available to the faithful in many shrines. Earthenware pipes have been thought to relieve certain conditions in children; The most popular are pigeons, but there are also owls, puffer fish and a host of others. Manju-kui (Kyoto)

This fushimi clay doll recalls the story of a child who was asked: “Who do you love more, your mother or your father? In response, the child broke a bean jam bun in two and asked, “Which half is more tasty?” The figure expresses the desire for similar wisdom in one’s own child.

2. Harukoma (Yamagata Prefecture)

This is one of over 200 varieties of Sagara dolls that are among the top three dolls in the Tohoku region of Japan. The figure shows one of the wandering entertainers who went from door to door, sang and danced while holding a prop in the shape of a horse’s head.

3. Dorei (Gifu Pref.)

Colorful clay bells in the shape of pots were sold on the grounds of Mieji Temple in Gifu Prefecture. They originally hung in the silkworm room and rang the bell to drive away mice. Other clay bells can have the shape of a hōju spell (see also Folk Toy No. 8) or a straw rice bale.

4. Sanbaso (Miyagi Prefecture)

Tsutsumi dolls, which emerged from the Tsutsumi pottery in the mid-Edo period (1603-1868), were produced in Ukiyo-E prints based on models from Kabuki actors, sumo rings, high-ranking courtesans and other patterns. Sanbaso is the name of a solemn dance performed by Kyogen and Kabuki actors.

5. Okamura Tenjin (Kanagawa Prefecture)

Yokohama’s Okamura Tenmangu Shrine, in which this doll is offered, is dedicated to the Heian-era scholar Sugawara no Michizane (794-1185), who is revered today as Tenman Tenjin, the god of learning. If you sleep with the figure next to your pillow, it is said that your wish will be fulfilled.

6. Hato-bue (Aomori Prefecture)

Shitagawara ceramics are famous for their ceramic pipes. These were inspired by the Daoist belief that cramps and stomach pain in children were caused by three “pests” that lived in the body and could be cured by licking a piece of earth.

7. Momotaro shinzo (Fukui Prefecture)

This lucky charm shows the folk hero Momotaro (“Peach Boy”) as God. It is based on a carving found in the former main hall of Tsurugas Kehi shrine. The hall, a designated national treasure, was destroyed in air raids in World War II.

Practical Noah’s ark: Foxes are one of the 90 types of dolls that Shirai and his wife Rihoko manufacture in their workshop.

8. Hoju-zaru (Saga Prefecture)

Nogomi clay dolls were first made in Kashima after the Second World War. They are known because they were depicted three times on Japan’s New Year postage stamps. The monkey has a magical jewel that fulfills its desires.

9. Zukkyan-kyan (Nagasaki Prefecture)

The name of this Koga doll, zukkyan-kyan, means “piggyback” in Nagasaki dialect. Derived from the sound of music played during Suwa Shrine festivals, the word might be related to the custom that children ride on the shoulders of adults at that time.

10. Yuki-usagi (Nagano Prefecture)

This heartwarming rabbit is a Nakano doll, a strain that has become very popular among collectors in recent years. Since these dolls are not commercially available, fans from all over Japan gather at the annual Nakano Doll Market and buy them in the lottery.

Chikako Shimizu contributed the text for this article. This is the second part of a three-part series on Japanese folk toys.

Artisan Profile

Yuichiro Shirai:

Imado-yaki Shirai is located on a quiet street near the Sumida River, a 15-minute walk from Asakusa Train Station.

When you open the sliding door at the entrance, you immediately notice the dolls arranged on the shelves. The foxes, sparrows and Chinese zodiac monkeys seem to resemble their creator Yuichiro Shirai in their charming reservation.

Shirai and his wife Rihoko are currently making about 90 types of dolls, including those made for temples and shrines for sale at festivals. The cat doll (see bottom left) is Shirai’s version of the original Imado ware, which is depicted on a woodcut by the famous Edo artist, Utagawa Hiroshige. The circle marking on the hindquarters symbolizes that happiness is included and that it must not escape.

Shirai explains: “I worked with Hiroshige’s print and Edo forms of sedentary cats that were inherited from my family and added my own ideas.”

Shirai’s cat doll is currently so popular that it takes about two years for the order to be delivered and the waiting list continues to grow.

Imado 1-2-18, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0024; 03-3872-5277; 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m .; Closed. Mon. and irregular