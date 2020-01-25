Popular fun: traditional toys for praying and playing

The traditional toys that were particularly popular throughout Japan from the Edo period (1603-1868) to the Meiji era (1868-1912) are now known as popular toys. Most of them stand for congratulations and healthy growth for the children. These handmade toys, carefully crafted from natural materials, are simple but charming and full of life. It was difficult to find successors to continue the tradition. Nevertheless, the popularity of popular toys among younger generations has increased in recent years and brought hope for the future.

paper

Many folk toys are made of hariko (paper mache). Washi (Japanese paper) is glued in layers onto a wooden or clay mold; After drying, the form is removed and paint is applied. The technology developed in castle towns, where government agencies and companies supplied a wealth of waste paper, and in regions, where Washi paper was produced.

The Daruma (a round, red and white lucky doll) and the Maneki-Neko winking cat are among the most popular. There are also dragons that were once essential for the New Year’s fun for children, as well as lanterns and masks that enliven regional festivals.

1. Hoko-san (Kagawa Prefecture)

This takamatsu doll is reminiscent of a young maid who miraculously took on the illness of the princess she served and then went to a distant island to die. If this figure is hugged by a sick child and then thrown at sea, the child will, as the story says, fully recover.

2. Sankaku Daruma (Niigata Pref.)

To make this lucky talisman, a paper cone is glued to a weight. As a result, the Daruma remains upright even when pushed over it, which symbolizes the resilience. The red represents a woman; The blue one, a husband. There is also a white daruma for a child.

3. Kakko (Fukushima Prefecture)

A paper mache doll by Miharu that plays the double-headed Kakko drum used in Gagaku court music. It is characterized by its traditional bright colors and unique expression with the eyes as well as by its pose, a fraction of a second of movement that exudes vitality.

4. Chin-chin uma (Okinawa Prefecture)

This Okinawan paper mache doll shows an elegantly dressed king on horseback on the way to the riding arena. The horse’s head moves back and forth. Some older versions also make noise.

5. Zaru-kaburi inu (Tokyo)

This paper mache figure is based on a visual play on words that embodies Edo’s sense of humor: if you write the kanji for “bamboo” over the sign for “dog”, the kanji is used for “laughter”. It is also believed to help weirs off nasal congestion.

6. Inu hariko (Tokyo)

This dog, which is a cult folk toy from Tokyo and carries a rotating drum, has been a popular gift and talisman for expectant mothers since the Edo period. Dogs that give birth to several puppies at the same time are associated with an easy birth.

7. Oki-hime (Fukushima Prefecture)

In the Edo period, the silkworm farmers placed these paper mache dolls on the family altar to bring high-quality silk cocoons. The practice still expresses wishes for the health of family members and future children.

8. Tatsu-guruma (Shizuoka Prefecture)

A weight embedded in the bottom of this colorful toy keeps it upright as it rolls back and forth. The city of Hamamatsu has always had distinctive toys on wheels. The dragon is one of the 12 creatures of the Chinese zodiac.

9. Daruma (Gunma Pref.)

Daruma Daishi (Bodhidharma), the founder of Zen Buddhism, is the model for this doll. One eye is filled when a wish is made; the other is done when the wish is fulfilled. Gunmas Takasaki Daruma is a protective deity of silkworm breeding. its characteristics symbolize a long life.

10. Amagi no bata-bata (Fukuoka Prefecture)

This drum, which was originally a magic to ward off smallpox in children, is shown at the first mass of the year in January in the Anchoji Temple. By turning the bamboo stick, the soybeans on the strings hit the drum with a bata-bata sound.

11. Daruma-daki maneki-neko (Tokyo)

This paper mache figure by Tama combines two lucky charms, the waving cat and the daruma. In Tama, where silkworm breeding flourished, cats were considered housekeepers because they caught mice, the natural enemy of silkworms.

A Tora Hariko (Nara Prefecture, photo left) and a Akabeko folk toy (Fukushima Prefecture)

12. Tora hariko (Nara Prefecture)

The Chogosonshiji Temple, also known as Shigisan, is associated with tigers. This amulet from the temple is said to bring good business. It is also a gift for children’s day that conveys wishes for strength and health: According to tradition, a tiger can travel 1,000 miles and more in one day.

13. Akabeko (Fukushima Prefecture)

Legend has it that giant red cows helped rebuild the Enzoji Temple in Yanaizu City after an earthquake. In ancient times, red objects like this toy thought to ward off smallpox. The cow’s head like that of the tiger next to it fluctuates appealingly.

Chikako Shimizu contributed the text for this article. This is the first part of a three-part series on Japanese folk toys.