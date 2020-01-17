Popular veteran David Backes on exemptions posted by GM Don Sweeney.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced an important selection, while the team conducted a skill training at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Friday morning.

The Bruins placed veteran David Backes at a distance, a transaction that fits in with management’s plans for the future, but was viewed unfavorably in Bruins’ dressing room.

If Backes is not claimed on Saturday afternoon, he will be assigned to Providence. The Bruins are likely to call a player from Providence for Sunday’s rematch with the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena.

“David does not agree with the situation, but that was the decision we made for the well-being of the team,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “I respect David as a person and as a player, but we felt we had better options for the future.”

Cassidy mentioned the “two sides” of the decision-making process that made Backes replaceable. The departure of Backes was the second step in a mid-season cleaning of players who were no longer considered to be reliable enforcers or scorers.

Veteran right-wing Brett Ritchie, who was taken over as a free agent from Dallas last July, was released on Wednesday for exemptions.

Backes, 35, was signed on July 1, 2016 for a lucrative free agent contract to bring scoring and hardness into the selection. Backes gained a reputation with the St. Louis Blues as a goal scorer who would strike if the situation demanded retribution. Backes played in 944 NHL games and collected 245 goals and 309 assists.

When scoring did not come out regularly, Backes tried to reinvent himself as a enforcer, a risky proposition given his history of concussion. Backes played in 16 games and had a goal and two assists this season.

“There are two sides to that and I have a lot of respect for the person and the person and what he has achieved in this game,” Cassidy said. “We brought him to give us some of that bite that has been a topic here in recent days. That was something we had hoped for and that had been around for a while, but there was concussion and that has an impact on your decisions as a coach. “

De Bruins’ need for secondary scores was also taken into account in the decision. The Bruins brought Karson Kuhlman back from Providence to fill Ritchie’s place in the 4-1 win over the Penguins. Cassidy said injured forward Anton Blidh was almost returning after a successful shoulder operation on September 23.

“He went away and it was something we had discussed internally with Donny,” Cassidy said. “We just felt that guys were getting healthy, like with Ritchie, in terms of Kuhlman and Blidh getting closer.

“We wanted to look at younger boys and do what is best or the team and what makes you a better team. Donny forgave him and that was the best. “

Backes was a popular presence in the clubhouse, a feature that he exhibited in St. Louis and brought to Boston. Placing an experienced veteran on exemptions once again emphasized the insensitive business side of the NHL.

“It’s tough and I feel bad for him,” said Bruins first line, left wing Brad Marchand. “He has been such a great teammate and a great friend and he has had such a great career, but this is a part of the company that really is a bastard. When you get into number games, you get into situations like this. You never want to see a man treated this way, especially a man who has put his time in it and has earned his stripes and has long been such a great player in this competition.

“Unfortunately that’s the business side of things … He was an exceptional teammate and I can’t say enough good things about him.”