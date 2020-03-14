Pornhub offers Italians a free quarantine Premium service

ROME – Online pornographic giant Pornhub has provided Italians with free access to their premium service during the coronavirus crisis, just as the Catholic Church has canceled all masses and limited access to confession and more sacraments.

Pornhub is taking advantage of state-imposed quarantine that forces all citizens to stay home unless they have a demonstrable need to leave their premises. According to the government decree, the only four reasons to be out and about are health reasons, demonstrable employment requirements in a public welfare sector, return to residence, or situations in exceptional need.

People have the option of leaving the house to go to the doctor, to eat, or to walk the dog, but not to visit children, siblings, parents or grandparents. The only establishments open are pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations and some churches.

As a special offer, Pornhub is using the blockchain to offer its premium package in March without requiring credit card information to be entered.

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” the company said. “To keep your business at home for these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free throughout the month, without the need for a credit card.”

. @ Pornhub provides Italians with free access during coronavirus quarantine: https://t.co/aCjMtCNXtr pic.twitter.com/Boo5hO7yAD

– PCMag (@PCMag) March 12, 2020

Various social media users highlighted the irony of Pornhub’s offer, just as the Catholic Church seemed to be stepping away from the faithful by canceling Masses and closing churches.

As Vatican veteran John L. Allen said on Saturday, “many priests in Rome have been reluctant to respond to private Mass requests or to the Eucharist delivery, citing health concerns and inviting the people to practice “spiritual communion”.

“In fairness, many fall into the high-risk category because they are the elderly or living in older fellowships, but it’s shocking,” Allen wrote.

Or as Claire Giangrave wrote to the Religion News Service (RNS) after spending a day unsuccessfully seeking priests on the streets of Rome this week, “no silence is more striking than that of the Italian Catholic clergy.”

“The masses have been banned nationwide, baptismal sources are emptied and even confessionals are empty in the many churches I visited,” he wrote.

On Friday, the diocese of Rome relied on its earlier decision to close all the churches in the city, saying that the parish and mission churches should be reopened.

According to press reports, the pope decided to reverse the decision he had approved on Thursday “after being inundated with cardinals and bishops who told him about his opposition to the movement.”

Prelates complained to the pope before they learned he had personally approved the decision, according to the state.

My colleague @tdwilliamsrome is in Rome and he took some amazing pictures of some of the most impressive buildings in Western civilization in a state of near desertion, except for the police and soldiers, of course. See more: https://t.co/I1C5sfsA7A #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fobPTWauMe

– Oliver JJ Lane (@oliver_lane) March 14, 2020

Follow @tdwilliamsrome