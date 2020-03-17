Porridge Radio announces the live broadcast of concerts, series of paintings and a parade

Porridge Radio announced a series of events on the air – including live art and life advice group singer Dana Margolin.

Due to the long coronavirus pandemic, the band was forced to postpone the tour in March-April. Placing social media yesterday (16 March), the group added: “At this point we are not sure what will happen next (probably like you), but we will find out everything as we go.”

This is for anyone should not be a surprise, but we postponed our tour in March and April in the interest of safety. At this point we are not sure what will happen next (probably like you), but we will find out everything you go.

@ Fionagarden pic.twitter.com/DIwkfzXG9X

– radio Porridge against rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 16, 2020

Now Margolin announced “Every bad time,” referring to her new album, “Every bad”, since “Every bad song” concert live in the bedroom this evening (17 March).

Later, the planned activities include viewing of the singer paint and provide vital tips. Margolin will accept requests in the evening in all three.

“Much has been canceled this month, and we urge all to stay at home as a difficult as possible”, – she said. See the full tweet below.

Much has been canceled this month, and we urge all to stay at home as much as possible, it is difficult. Thus, this week I’ll try a little to close the gap between us with every bad time.

Find us on Facebook and instagrame to live Every Bad Song 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XYSFd22FgK

– radio Porridge against rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 17, 2020

Planning for some hours every bad for this week … We will update. One will be in agony aunts session, so dm me your problems (let me know if you wish to remain anonymous)

– radio Porridge against rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 17, 2020