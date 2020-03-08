Porsha Williams closes the sharing rumors and shares a photo in which she and Dennis McKinley have a double date night with Tanya Sam and her Beau

There has been speculation lately about whether Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are still together. Some sources said the two are working on their relationship, and other rumors have said that there is nothing else to do and that they are on their way to parting.

All of this comes after several rumors of fraud last year.

Porsha also made her fans smile when she shared a video she was watching with her sister, Lauren Williams.

In the video, fans can see Porsha with a glass in her hand, and Lauren can be heard in the background saying this is mother’s night.

However, now Porsha has certainly managed to kill off some of these rumors by sharing a photo in which he is next to Dennis on a double date night with Tanya Sam and his man.

‘Doubts … hahaha still in my brain. Happy Birthday Paul “All Black All NWH!” Porsha titled his post.

Someone else said: ‘Since you had PJ you have become a comfortable mother. You were flying that season, meeting Dennis and recovering your pace. “

One commenter said: Eh? Porsha flew then, and now it’s like flying, “and one follower posted this:” I can’t believe anyone said it! Please don’t forget them! But you are amazing “

Someone else wrote: ples .fit beautiful. Your smile is contagious, “and another follower said,” I love you @ porsha4real, “you and Tanya seem to have the most genuine friendship. I love her, cit;

One person said “I love you Porsha, you are so real and I appreciate you ❤️” and one fan wrote: “Doubts is ex !!!!!! Especially if you make it fun and spicy! Ok, @ porsha4real , You’re winning some Trinity stripes! “

One of Porsha’s followers; He posted this: but @ porsha4real, you and Tanya have so much in common that this friendship works, you are my favorite, I swear. “

Porsha fans are happy to see that she and Dennis are still together and trying to fix their relationship.

Post Views:

9 9