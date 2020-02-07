Porsha Williams publishes cute photos of her daughter Pilar Jhena after her affair with former husband Kordell Stewart is reviewed

Porsha Williams has once again delighted fans with some cute pictures of her daughter, Pilar Jhena, whom she shares with Dennis McKinley.

The new 38-year-old mother recently visited Instagram, where she uploaded some photos of the baby PJ who laughed and laughed.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star used the legend to express its gratitude. She wrote: “I can’t stand rain. Purple rain. Ami Mami loves you @pilarjhena #Magical #MyFavlilHumanInMyFavColor #HappySunday # ThankYouGod, quot;

A fan replied: “It takes a strong woman to go through what you have and choose to work hard for the family. You are an inspiration for women who fight. “

This sponsor said: “Although I never met you, but I watch the program, I am one of your biggest fans. I am the mother of two adult children. Sometimes it is difficult to tell a child to continue go with his life because you can’t change a man Dennis has slipped a lot and ended up in a life that you don’t know, when he went on to do bigger things in life, God let you trust him to believe what He said: Trust me to do the impossible. Love your baby because they will need each other. I know you have a mother too. I am sure you can lie on her shoulders at any time because she loves you. and so do I. Bless my son, pray for you every day.

Andy Cohen recently revealed that Porsha was almost fired from the Bravo show after her first season. A source spoke to Hollywood life and said this is how she reacted when Andy spilled tea: “Porsha knew at the time that she might have been in a dive because there was a lot of talk about her story that was slow and not as dramatic as the other ladies. He had difficulty adjusting and felt it was because he was new. Because of husband Kordell (Stewart) she knew she was not the most popular housewife, and at that time she competed with Kenya Moore, who was also in her first season and came as a fan favorite with firearms and that it was just not Porsha. “

The source said: “She is in a completely different place in her life with a completely different story and a set of circumstances. Kordell hated the program too, so she had trouble sharing so much and really being herself, and there were many things going behind the scenes that he did not want to share at the time, the show did not end his marriage, but they always fought for filming, so he felt that he could not be who he wanted to be, he will certainly continue to keep his peach. much changed. “

Porsha has a wonderful family and her followers love her environment.

