Porsha Williams shows off her belly and beautiful braids in a new photo – Up News Info

Check out the message he has for his followers on social networks below:

‘A better night’s sleep is on the way! 😍 Don’t settle for just about every sheet … Bow yourself to the greatest luxury you deserve and get a set from my @PamperedbyPorsha line! They have the best quality at the right price, plus deep pockets for the perfect fit! ENORDER TODAY, ONLY AT PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨 ,, wrote Porsha in caption.

The RHOA star also told her fans she can’t wait to hear her product reviews: ‘PS: I love hearing all your great comments! If you just ordered a set⚡️TAG ME⚡️ in your photos and tell me how much you love them! “

One fan said, “I love my high quality sheets. I ordered the eggplants to be shipped quickly,” and someone else posted this: “I didn’t realize how affordable they were.”

Another commenter posted: ‘So there is no number of threads – are you planning on making a thread count? this is really important for clients who measure their sheets by the number of threads. “

One fan shouted: ‘Mining is on the way! I can’t wait to peel off the Porsha sheets. As a queen

“What’s the yarn count?” Asked by a RHOA star fan, and Porsha responded as follows: “Porsha’s stacked sheets are made from a super soft, double-brushed microfibre, so it doesn’t measure in the calculation like a traditional cotton suit would be. But the comfort and soft feel of Pampered By Porsha resembles 1800 strands. “

Someone else congratulated Porsha and said, “Congratulations on your product, proud of you, my Queen so beautiful.”

Another follower also pleaded: ‘I’m such a fan of you! Love your humor and positivity. ❤️ Now sheets! “

In other news, just the other day, Porsha shared some photos with her and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena.

These have captivated fans and NeNe Leakes is one of the people who decided to jump into the commentary.

