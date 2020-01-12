Port of Chicago and shipping have a promising new future

Loading...

I am writing to you for your recent recognition of the important role that the Port of Chicago plays in the infrastructure of the city. And to support your recommendation that the port receive “sustainable and consistent financing” to exploit its full potential as a force for job creation, economic development and tax generation.

The timing is now particularly important in light of the progress that has been made over the past eight years to dramatically support the finances and activities of the Illinois International Port District.

SEND LETTERS: letters@suntimes.com. Provide your neighborhood or place of residence and a telephone number for verification purposes.

Eight years ago the neighborhood was in a bad financial situation. From 2009 to 2011, the district operated at a loss every year, up to $ 1.1 million a year. Even the Harborside golf complex lost millions of dollars in the same period. By 2011, the district’s long-term debt was over $ 40 million – a whopping figure since the agency only has a $ 5 million budget.

This challenging financial position was reflected in the port’s capital investments – or rather, the lack thereof. It has not carried out any substantial capital projects since 1981.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel made it a priority to tackle this. So we undertook a complete overhaul of how the port does business, including: commissioning an investigation into the position of the port in the logistics network of the nation and the competitive landscape; recruitment of a professional golf management company to run Harborside; and taking the unprecedented step of requesting an audit by the auditor general of Illinois.

The results were significant. We have reduced the district’s long-term debt by more than two-thirds and worked with profit, with sales in excess of $ 1.2 million in the last two years. Under private management, Harborside now generates around $ 400,000 annually. We have used these improved financial results to finance deferred investments and maintenance and to pay off debts.

Given this new financial stability, the port is finally able to move forward to compete with the other ports in the region. The experts who have looked at the Port of Chicago broadly agree – the location offers enormous potential, but it will require very significant investment to realize that potential.

It is essential that the city and state provide the necessary resources for this.

Michael K. Forde

Chairman of the Illinois International Port District Board from 2011 to 2019

Don’t let the industry poison the Great Lakes

The recent disclosures of possible criminal environmental behavior by steel producer ArcelorMittal, accused of cheating on toxicity tests, should relate to every person and government in the Great Lakes region. The lakes, the source of our drinking water, must be treated in a costly and careful manner. Yet industrial criminals may get away with essentially poisoning us.

It is time to wake up and punish those who deliberately pollute the most important natural resource of our region – the Great Lakes!

Dennis Allen, Wilmette