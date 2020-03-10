Port Tampa Bay techniques up cleaning measures to beat coronavirus spread

Manatee Co. University District spends $100,000 on cleansing supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak



Video clip

Crews react to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair store



Video clip

Crews react to hearth at small business in Ybor Heights



Movie

Tuesday Morning Forecast



Movie

How to self-quarantine throughout the coronavirus outbreak



Online video

Florida overall health division asks some global travelers to self-isolate for 14 times amid coronavirus considerations



Video clip

Two non-public firms start out tests for coronavirus in Florida



Movie

Tampa Bay Place 6th grader gets advocate for college selection



Video

Crude oil value drop sets off U.S. inventory industry plunge



Video clip

Pasco tells lady to fix sidewalk herself



Video clip

Help to make daylight saving time long lasting grows on Capitol Hill



Online video

Blake Snell on his 2nd start out of the spring



Video