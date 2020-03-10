Port Tampa Bay techniques up cleaning measures to beat coronavirus spread

Manatee Co. University District spends $100,000 on cleansing supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak
Video clip
Crews react to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair store
Video clip
Crews react to hearth at small business in Ybor Heights
Movie
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Movie
How to self-quarantine throughout the coronavirus outbreak
Online video
Florida overall health division asks some global travelers to self-isolate for 14 times amid coronavirus considerations
Video clip
Two non-public firms start out tests for coronavirus in Florida
Movie
Tampa Bay Place 6th grader gets advocate for college selection
Video
Crude oil value drop sets off U.S. inventory industry plunge
Video clip
Pasco tells lady to fix sidewalk herself
Video clip
Help to make daylight saving time long lasting grows on Capitol Hill
Online video
Blake Snell on his 2nd start out of the spring
Video