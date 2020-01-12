Porter, Haith, and Norfolk State: The Five Most Important Stories of the Decade in Missouri National Sports

Loading...

Editor’s Note: The Missourian is presenting a three-part series that looks back at the ups and downs of men’s basketball in Missouri over the past decade. This is part one.

The 2010s were a turbulent time for men’s basketball in Missouri.

Four head coaches – Mike Anderson, Frank Haith, Kim Anderson and Cuonzo Martin (five if assistant Tim Fuller trains during Haith’s suspension in the 2013/14 season) – have been responsible for managing MU hoops over the past decade. Everyone was in a different style, had a different personality and played an important role in the design of the program.

Together, these four (or five) men led the Tigers to an overall record of 182-149 in the 2010s. And that was when things happened.

The tiger teams of the 2010s knew what it was like to be part of the division I elite and to be residents of conference rooms. To get into trouble and to be upset. Scoring top recruits and guilty of recruiting violations. It was a wild decade for the program.

Here are the top five Missourian basketball stories from the 2010s:

No. 5: The change from the Big 12 to the SEC

Moving the University of Missouri from a league it carried to the high-income Southeastern Conference wasn’t a basketball-oriented move. Almost every sport at MU became a member of the SEC in 2012.

But the move had a massive impact on the school product on the hardwood. A team of Missouri writers created a series last March that examined in detail the impact of the conference exchange. However, the financial subtleties matter in terms of the impact on men’s basketball.

Missourian said MU’s average annual spending on men’s basketball rose from $ 5.5 million in the Big 12 to $ 7.4 million in the SEC. This corresponds to an increase of 34.6% from March 2019. This increase is in line with all school teams and makes men’s basketball the second most expensive sport after football.

Missouri striker Earnest Ross tries to avoid the blocks of two Florida defenders during the 63-60 Missouri victory over the Florida Gators on February 19, 2013 at Mizzou Arena.

Peter Marek / Missourian

However, the financial situation of the MU sports program is currently lagging behind the majority of the SEC, although donations to the school, television revenues and various other factors have increased. As to where the MU men’s basketball team belongs to the other SEC schools, this is currently unknown.

As for the game on the pitch itself? It’s more of a mixed thing.

Missouri has had an overall record of 115-123 (43-82 SEC) since 2012, which was impacted by Anderson’s tenure when the Tigers won a total of eight conference games from 2014 to 2017.

But the move also involved many entertaining games. The Tiger’s anger at Florida # 5 on February 19, 2013 signaled the rest of the SEC that MU had arrived, and a win against Kentucky # 21 on February 3, 2018 was the Tiger’s very first victory over the cats.

However, perhaps most fans will remember the end of several historical rivalries against the Big 12 opponents. Missouri’s annual series against Oklahoma, Kansas State and Iowa State, which the Tigers had played over 200 times each, suddenly came to a standstill with the change.

And then of course there’s the big one: Kansas. Except for a charity exhibition game in 2017, the Tigers have not played against the Jayhawks since the defeat of an overtime classic in Lawrence on February 25, 2012.

With the announcement last year that the border war would finally continue on December 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, the excitement has spread to the return of one of the best college basketball rivalries. But the game will be a no-conference showdown this time, so Missouri will have to find a new enemy to hate in the SEC.

No. 4: The term of office of Kim Anderson

Anderson was possibly one of the happiest people on earth on April 28, 2014.

This was the day the former Missouri player was announced as the new head coach of his alma mater after former coach Frank Haith (later more about him) left school to take on the coaching job in Tulsa.

It was a dream job for Anderson and something that seemed perfect … on paper. He was a lifelong Missourian, a famous player (the Big Eight Conference co-player of 1977) for the Tigers. He led the mules to a 30: 5 record and Division II national championship and was named D-II national coach of the year.

Missouri’s head coach Kim Anderson teaches his players against Alabama at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 18, 2017. Missouri lost 68-56.

Vasha Hunt / The Associated Press

But the dream quickly became a nightmare. Anderson, who had no previous experience as head coach at D-I level, has had three brutal years in Colombia and set an overall record of 27-68.

His first game, in which he coached the Tigers, on November 14, 2014, was a 69-61 loss to UMKC, and it didn’t get much better from there. Anderson never won more than 10 games in one season, and was asked to resign after a 2016/17 season in which Missouri suffered embarrassing losses to North Carolina Central, East Illinois and Lipscomb and only won twice in the SEC game ,

The offensive production was particularly low in these three seasons, as the Tigers never achieved more than 272 points per game nationwide. And the defense allowed more points than the offensive, which was achieved on average in all three seasons.

Anderson ran a clean program that Missouri needed after sanctions imposed for undue benefits in the program from 2011 to 2014. Missourian’s coverage after his resignation indicated that Anderson was generally very popular. But he just couldn’t do the job as a coach.

Anderson, who is now a trainer at D-II Pittsburg State, said in a Kansas City Star story in 2017 that he didn’t regret training with his alma mater, but admitted that it wasn’t that fun as he had hoped.

“There is no bitterness … In any case, I deserved to lose my job because we didn’t win,” said Anderson in the star’s story. “They don’t win games, they give you your ball and they say, ‘Go find another gym. ‘They didn’t tell me I had to (get out immediately) but I knew it was time to go. “

No. 3: Frank Haith’s SMS and the following sanction saga

The entire tenure of former basketball coach Frank Haith from Missouri has always been bizarre.

Haith was in the hot field when he coached Miami in 2011, ending his time with the Hurricanes with a 43-69 record at the Atlantic Coast Conference and just one appearance in an NCAA tournament in seven seasons.

But Haith did not quit the program. Instead, Missouri AD Mike Alden threw him a lifeline and offered him a contract to coach the Tigers, which he accepted on April 4, 2011.

How did Haith reward Alden for his generosity after a record 76:28 in three years, including a season with 30 wins and a national placement in second place in the 2011/12 season? According to Alden, Haith announced after the 2013/14 season via SMS that he would take over the coaching job at Tulsa.

Frank Haith left Missouri unexpectedly after three years after Tulsa, shortly before an NCAA examination.

Elizabeth Conner Stephens / Missourian

Haith said at his introductory press conference in Tulsa that he only texted Alden after failing to call him, but it was still considered a low blow by Haith to announce his resignation in such an informal manner.

Little did Alden know that the SMS debacle would be the least of his problems with Haith. The school announced in January 2016 that it had uncovered several serious NCAA violations that had occurred in its men’s basketball program while Haith was the head coach and was already active in the 2011 season.

The worst injury was compensation for players who did not work as part of an organized summer internship program. However, the violations also included violations, which ranged from reduced hotel prices to a former head coach recruiting contact to a donor to cover the rental housing costs.

Through self-imposed sanctions in a joint review process with the NCAA, Missouri cleaned up all 23 wins from the 2013/14 season and imposed a ban on the postseason of this year. A scholarship cut for the next three seasons has also been imposed, which came into effect immediately. The NCAA later ruled these penalties as acceptable, with the addition of a probation year in August 2016.

Haith said through his lawyer (according to a Kansas City Star report) that he knew nothing about an NCAA investigation in Missouri until he started coaching at Tulsa. His successor Anderson said he was not told that the NCAA would investigate the program before it was discontinued. The NCAA informed Missouri on April 14, 2014 that it would investigate possible violations four days before Haith resigned.

After Anderson struggled for the first two years, the punishments only made the situation worse.

No. 2: MPJ mania and what could have been

Missouri men’s basketball desperately needed a dash of adrenaline after the 2016/17 season. Last year’s eight wins were the lowest in a season since winning three games in 1966–1967.

Coincidentally, one of the bluest recruiters in the 2017 recruitment class was sitting directly in her garden.

Michael Porter Jr. is a born and raised Colombian who attended high school with Father Tolton until his first year of school, where he amazed the state and country with his athleticism and a silky smooth game that exudes NBA potential. Rivals and ESPN and Scout are the number 1 recruits in the United States.

Missouri swung and initially failed to convince the city’s perhaps best basketball talent to stay at home. Porter was responsible for most of the recruitment process to Washington, where his father, Michael Porter, Sr., was an assistant coach to Lorenzo Romar.

Missouri striker Michael Porter Jr., right, maneuvers Florida State striker Phil Cofer during the first half of an NCAA tournament on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Porter Jr. led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.

Hailey Hofer / Missourian

Romar was released in March 2017 after a bad year in Seattle. Back in Colombia, at almost the same time, Cuonzo Martin was hired in Missouri and one of his first steps was to get Porter, Sr. on the baton. Porter Jr. immediately followed with a commitment that breathed new life into a program that urgently needed one.

However, Porter Jr. had something to hide: he had suffered a back injury on the AAU high school circuit and has been in pain ever since. When the Tigers sold out against Iowa State on November 10, 2017, when Porter left his college debut after three minutes, everything came to a climax.

Porter saw no parquet floor for four months. He underwent surgery and returned to the Tigers’ two postseason games against Georgia and Florida State. Both were defeats, and both were games in which Porter was effective, but a shell of what he wanted to be.

Porter was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 14th overall winner for the NBA draft after finishing his only college season. He spanned the full 2018/19 season, but made his pro debut on October 31 last year, scoring 15 points from the bank in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since his back doesn’t seem to be a problem at the moment, Tiger fans can see what could, possibly should, have happened to one of the most talented players in the program.

No. 1: The 2011-12 season

Despite all the headaches that Haith gave Missouri after the end of his tenure, he made for a magical season.

After a good but not great 2010/11 season, in which the Tigers ended at 23:11 and were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament, then-coach Mike Anderson moved to Arkansas, a school where he had been an assistant for many years was national title winner Nolan Richardson.

Haith’s assignment in Miami as Anderson’s successor met with criticism and ridicule from fans who believed that Haith’s 43-69 ACC record and an appearance at an NCAA tournament at school did not justify him as the program’s next head coach close. But at least in this first season, the change looked like a stroke of genius.

Missouri almost everyone returned from this tournament team and started the 2011/12 season as one of the most experienced teams in the country with an average college experience of 2.53 years. In combination with a four-person lineup that could light up the scoreboard and play sloppy without being sloppy, the Tigers raced 14-0 in the air.

There was Phil Pressey, the under 6 foot point guard, who led the show on both ends of the floor as the leader of the Big 12 in assists (6.4) and steals (2.1) per game. It was Ricardo Ratliffe, the below-average (6-8) only in the lineup, who ended the year as the nation’s leader in field target percentage (69.3%). There were Big 12 Tournament MVP Kim English and Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Michael Dixon.

The runner-up Missouri was ready for a deep NCAA tournament that was held in 2012 until No. 15 Norfolk State upset the Tigers in the first round.

Allyus Fritz / Missourian

But the man who had this team’s identity was Marcus Denmon. As a Kansas City native, two-time All-Big 12 nominee for the first team and an outstanding squad player, Denmon was able to produce magic with the ball in his hands.

All the evidence needed to confirm what happened on February 4, 2012. Denmon, who had just over two minutes left in the top 10 showdown against legendary rival Kansas, scored the next nine points of the game to drive Mizzou Arena mad and shoot a moment on the ground that since no Missouri team has been reached.

Missouri took second place nationwide this season, losing only four regular season games, all played in Big 12. The Tigers then blossomed through the Big 12 tournament and won their three games with an average lead of 15.6 points. They looked well prepared and were preparing for an intense tournament run.

Except that the tournament run did not take place. In one of the most shocking riots in tournament history, the No. 15 Norfolk state defeated the No. 2 Tigers 86-84 in the first round in Omaha. The height difference in Missouri was revealed when the current NBA center Kyle O’Quinn had a massive statistics line of 26 points and 14 rebounds for Norfolk State. The Spartans defy the chances of leaving the first round as a 15-seed for the fifth time in tournament history. Both Missouri and its fans were devastated.

Since then, Missouri has nowhere near reached the 30 wins this season and won the tournament only twice without winning a game. She also had to deal with a new conference, since 2011/12 was the Tiger’s last campaign in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

But perhaps these facts further confirm that a season like 2011-12 was a special season in the history of athletics in Missouri. It might not have had the result that fans or players expected after the season, but it was just about every other season of the Tigers’ Elite 8 in 1994, 2002, or 2009.

And just like Denmon, who plays KU in Columbia, it can be seen as an entertaining memory for years to come.

NEXT: A look at the biggest games of the 2010s.