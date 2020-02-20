[porterville-fd:-human-body-of-firefighter-patrick-jones-located-within-porterville-library]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Porterville Hearth Department mentioned that the physique of 25-year-aged firefighter Patrick Jones has been observed within the Porterville Metropolis Library setting up.

It was posted to their Fb web site soon after 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Authorities say that Jones went lacking all through the early phases of the fireplace that started out all-around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Two 13-yr-aged boys had been arrested and booked on manslaughter and arson fees.

Porterville Hearth Capt. Raymond Figueroa also died in the course of the fireplace.