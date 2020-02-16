[porterville-law-enforcement-arrest-guy-on-weapons-and-evasion-costs-after-chase]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — Law enforcement are respiratory a sigh of relief following chasing down a gentleman who appeared to have a gun.

A Porterville law enforcement officer tried pulling over 38-12 months-outdated Jaime Ortiz on Friday night time in close proximity to Main and Orange.

Ortiz was driving a bicycle and when the officer experimented with to prevent him, he jumped off the bike and ran away.

Law enforcement recognized he threw absent what appeared like a gun as officers chased him. They finally caught and arrested Ortiz.

That is when they recognized the gun that Ortiz threw was essentially just a duplicate BB gun.

Nonetheless, on a further search, they located actual ammunition inside of the faux gun.

Ortiz is a convicted felon who is just not authorized to have ammunition, so police booked him on weapons and evasion fees.

Law enforcement also say Ortiz was beneath the affect of drugs for the duration of this chase.