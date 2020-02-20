[porterville-library-fire:-entire-body-of-firefighter-patrick-jones-escorted-to-coroner’s-workplace-in-procession]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Porterville Hearth Division and the group are mourning the loss of a 2nd firefighter killed in a significant hearth at the Porterville city library.

Late Wednesday evening, hearth officers verified they located the stays of Firefighter Patrick Jones soon after a extended and challenging research.

The 25-year-aged went lacking though assisting firefighters just take on the flames that ignited just soon after 4: 00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett. Crews worked for several hours, sifting via the hefty particles.

A procession escorted Jones’ overall body to the Tulare County Coroner’s Business Tulare early Thursday early morning. The motorcade included firefighters and legislation enforcement from across the Valley.

Enjoy: Body of Patrick Jones comes at Tulare Co. Coroner’s Business

Jones begun his vocation as a comprehensive-time firefighter with Porterville Hearth in 2017.

“Patrick was swift to make buddies with every person in the section, and acknowledged for always having a smile on his experience. Patrick was constantly quick to enable any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off duty,” fireplace officials wrote on social media.

Jones had just started his instruction to grow to be an Acting Engineer.

Hearth Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, was also killed while battling the blaze.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Hearth Department reported many businesses have pitched in to allow for Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

Two 13-yr-outdated boys were being arrested in connection with the fire. They are facing costs of manslaughter and arson.

The library was built in the 50s and did not have a sprinkler system. The investigation into how the fire began will proceed.

Porterville Hearth will hold a press meeting at 10: 00 a.m. at the Porterville City Council Chambers.