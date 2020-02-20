[porterville-library-fire:-physique-of-2nd-firefighter-discovered,-2-teenagers-arrested-for-starting-hearth]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — Two 13-12 months-aged boys have been arrested in connection to a fatal fireplace at the Porterville metropolis library, authorities introduced Wednesday morning.

Porterville Fireplace officials recognized the firefighter killed even though fighting the blaze as Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa. The 35-calendar year-old started out his occupation with the office in 2007.

Late Wednesday night time, the Porterville Hearth Office reported that the overall body of 25-yr-outdated Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones was observed within the developing.

Officers stated two young people had been found running from the setting up as the flames grew. Porterville law enforcement detectives tracked down the teenagers and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on manslaughter and arson charges.

Watch: Authorities give updates on deadly Porterville library hearth

Extra than 50 firefighters from Cal Fire, Tulare County and Fresno County assisted Porterville metropolis hearth crews management the deadly hearth.

“This has taxed a large amount of our assets, and a good deal of our officers and our investigating models are out there,” stated Porterville Police Main Eric Kroutil as crews battled the blaze for hrs.

Relevant: Fatal Porterville hearth: Officials say library experienced no sprinkler program

ABC30 insiders captured the billowing smoke and flames as they identified as buddies and cherished kinds who may perhaps have been within when it begun on Tuesday afternoon.

“I named a few of persons I realized in there to make sure they had been ok,” mentioned Cecelia Nunes Martinez. “It can be just so unfortunate that this is taking place in Porterville.”

A connection has been supplied if you desire to donate to the Porterville Fire Division.