[porterville-memorial-celebrates-lives-of-fallen-firefighters]

Guide donation drive aims at replacing textbooks shed in Porterville Library fireplace
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two farming firms in Porterville are making an attempt to restock the Porterville Library.
Agricare and Homegrown Natural and organic Farms are holding a ebook push to switch books shed all through the fire that finished up killing two firefighters.
Quilt pays tribute to Brayden Eidenshink
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- During Brayden Eidenshink’s courageous battle, he collected patches from throughout the region totaling around fifteen-hundred patches. and nowadays his mom displayed the quilt she manufactured in his honor, incorporating individuals patches.
A symbolic quilt shown at the quilt show, cherishing the everyday living of 10 12 months outdated Brayden Eidenshink.
Father of four kids killed by an alleged drunk driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Garcia relatives is living a harsh fact.
“It’s difficult to course of action,” mentioned Jose Luis Huesca, Marco Antonio Garcia’s brother. “Me and his little ones, we’re not accomplishing alright.”
