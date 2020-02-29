[Porterville memorial celebrates lives of fallen firefighters]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
Guide donation drive aims at replacing textbooks shed in Porterville Library fireplace

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two farming firms in Porterville are making an attempt to restock the Porterville Library.

Agricare and Homegrown Natural and organic Farms are holding a ebook push to switch books shed all through the fire that finished up killing two firefighters.


Quilt pays tribute to Brayden Eidenshink

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- During Brayden Eidenshink’s courageous battle, he collected patches from throughout the region totaling around fifteen-hundred patches. and nowadays his mom displayed the quilt she manufactured in his honor, incorporating individuals patches.

A symbolic quilt shown at the quilt show, cherishing the everyday living of 10 12 months outdated Brayden Eidenshink.


Father of four kids killed by an alleged drunk driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Garcia relatives is living a harsh fact.

“It’s difficult to course of action,” mentioned Jose Luis Huesca, Marco Antonio Garcia’s brother. “Me and his little ones, we’re not accomplishing alright.”


