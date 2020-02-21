[porterville-to-maintain-public-ceremony-to-bear-in-mind-fallen-firefighters-on-friday]

The Metropolis of Porterville is holding an celebration on Friday in honor of the two firefighters who died when battling Tuesday’s blaze at the metropolis library.

It has invited the community to get in remembrance of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, and to thank the lots of initial responders who aided the city.

The remembrance party is scheduled for Friday, February 21st, starting at 4: 14 p.m. in Centennial Park, located on Key Street across from Town Hall.

The initially phone for the hearth was at 4: 14 p.m. on Tuesday.