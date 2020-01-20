Portland grooms wedding flash mob goes viral

PORTLAND, Oregon (KOIN) – A Portland couple’s wedding flash mob is going viral.

Taylor Green-Jones tells KOIN 6 that he and her husband were married at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 24. Green-Jones is a dancer, but said that her husband, Isaiah, is not.

Green-Jones teaches classes at local 24-hour fitness centers and said that Isaiah is taking his lessons.

We did it!! I couldn't be happier to have such an incredible partner by my side. 6 years together and 7 years as friends, you are my world my man. I love you more than words can express, from now on and forever … Mr. and Mr. Green-Jones August 4, 2019

The DJ was the only one who knew about the flash mob, and Green-Jones said the guests were shocked when the couple started dancing with friends.