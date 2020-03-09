Portland upsets Gonzaga ladies 70-69 in Las Vegas

March 9, 2020 1:58 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — It was a rough, rough loss for the Gonzaga girls as they fell to Portland during the semifinals of the West Coastline Conference Event.

The Zags dominated the to start with quarter from the Pilots, but endured in the next and third. Portland took a big operate, dwindling the Bulldogs’ direct down to 46-42 with five minutes still left in the third quarter. The Pilots then took the guide 49-48 as the Zags gave up a number of offensive rebounds.

The Pilots responded, draining buckets.

Jill Townsend fouls out with 5 minutes to go when the Zags have been down, actually fires up the protection, the Bulldogs are back again on leading 65-63

Jill Townsend fouled out with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth, firing up the protection and major the Zags back again to the lead. LeeAnne Wirth then fouled out with just about 1:30 still left in the recreation.

Her twin sister Jenn Wirth then stole the ball at half court, feeding it to Jessie Loera for a speedy lay up.

It was down to the minute, with Portland hitting a floater with five seconds left. The Zags were not able to hit a final-moment shot and the Pilots took the earn 70-69.

