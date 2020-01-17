Portrait found in gallery walls verified as missing by Klimt

Art experts have confirmed that a painting that was hidden in the walls of an Italian art gallery last month is Gustav Klimt’s portrait of a lady who was stolen from the gallery almost 23 years ago.

The authentication of the painting, announced Friday, solved one of the permanent mysteries of the art world – where did the missing work end up? – but left several questions unanswered, including who had taken it and whether it had ever left the ownership of the museum.

A gardener in the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the northern city of Piacenza was cleaning up ivy last month and saw a small panel door on a wall outside. He opened it and found a plastic bag in the room with a painting that seemed to be the missing masterpiece.

“It is with little emotion that I can tell you that the work is authentic,” Piacenza prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters on Friday, while two police officers stood on either side of a donkey with the restored painting.

Portrait of a lady portraying a young woman sensually looking over her shoulder against a dreamy moss-green background, is a later work by Klimt, dating from 1916-17. It was reported missing in February 1997.

Since the discovery of the gardener on December 10, the canvas had been kept in a safe of a local branch of the central bank of Italy, while experts used infrared radiation and other non-invasive techniques to determine if it was the original portrait of a lady.

Experts said the painting was in a remarkably good condition. One of the few signs of damage was a scratch along the edge of the canvas that may have resulted from “an awkward attempt to remove the portrait from his frame,” said Anna Selleri, an art restorer at the National Gallery in Bologna .

More than two decades ago the experts who did the verification work found convincing evidence in the work of their colleagues.

While preparing for an exhibition shortly before Portrait of a Lady disappeared, an Italian art student noticed a similarity between the painting and another piece by Klimt. Intrigued by the student’s theory, experts discovered at the time that Klimt painted Portrait of a Lady on top of an earlier portrait of a woman.

Experts who studied the recovered work of the past few weeks saw the earlier portrait with the help of x-rays. Selleri said the radiation analysis showed that while painting the later portrait, Klimt did not do much of the face again, but used whitish pigment from the earlier version for the skin.

This image was taken from a video distributed by the Italian police on Wednesday December 11, 2019, and shows two forensic police officers approaching a metal panel in which a painting was found in Piacenza, northern Italy. (Italian police / associated press)

Portrait of a lady was officially listed as missing on February 22, 1997, but could have been removed from a gallery wall a few days earlier during the preparation of the exhibition.

So who stole the painting? Chicca said the police were studying some traces of organic material on the restored canvas in the hope that they would provide clues.

Asked if authorities knew if the piece had ever left the site of the gallery, researchers said this is something else they hope to discover.