Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama on a five-city tour

A portrait of former President Barack Obama will be exhibited at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 13, 2018. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

A portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama will be exhibited at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 13, 2018. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

January 23 (UPI) – Official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will leave the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC next summer for a tour of five cities.

The tour begins at the Art Institute in Chicago, where Barack Obama served as a senator prior to his presidency before traveling to other locations in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

“Since the unveiling of these two portraits in the Obamas, the Portrait Gallery has seen a record number of visitors who view these works not only personally, but also as part of the shared experience of a particular point in time,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “This tour is an opportunity for audiences in different parts of the country to experience how portrait shots can involve people in the beauty of dialogue and sharing experiences.”

James Rondeau, President of the Art Institute, described the portraits’ stay in Chicago as “narrative homecoming that we look forward to”.

“There is a very special relationship not only between the city of Chicago, but also between our museum and the president and the first lady,” he said. “We’re still very much in the presence of the President and Ms. Obama, especially in Chicago. Yes, this idea of ​​living history feels very, very powerful to me.”

The portraits of artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald were unveiled in February 2018 and hung at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, where they attracted 2.3 million visitors in their first year of exhibition, said museum director Sajet.

“We call it the Obama effect, but I think it was a little bit more than just these pictures. I think what happened was that there was so much interest in them, but there was also an awakening across the country that the portrait gallery exists, “she said.