Ports 3 – 1 MK Dons

John Marquis scored his 14th aim of the year to aid chase Portsmouth to a 3-1 victory at household towards 10-male MK Dons.

Andy Cannon and Marcus Harness have been also on concentrate on when Pompey returned to the Sky Guess League A single tie-off spots.

The hosts experienced the perfect commence when Cannon shot property his initial goal for the club in the fourth moment immediately after Dons defender Jordan Houghton experienced been caught in possession.

Guests leveled in the initial fifty percent of the more time. Ross McCrorie knocked down Rhys Healey in the space and Alex Gilbey was accessible to assault in the rebound just after Alex Bass had saved his original penalty.





Pompey returned to the front four minutes immediately after halftime when Marquis entered by the inside of the write-up from McCrorie's recoil.

Dons defender Carlton Morris was shown a direct pink card for knocking Marquis down when Pompey's scorer had concluded the intention.

Substitute for Harness Lee Nicholls rounded harness to seal the factors at the time of detention.