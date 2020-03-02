portsmouth-vs-arsenal-stay:-confirmed-group-news,-kick-off-time-and-entire-special-commentary-of-fa-cup-clash-at-fratton-park

Portsmouth, the most affordable-rated workforce remaining in this season’s FA Cup, choose on Leading League large guns Arsenal tonight.

The League 1 outfit defeat Barnsley in the last round when the Gunners edged previous Bournemouth and now the two will fulfill at Fratton Park.

Pompey claimed FA Cup glory in 2008 and are at present going effectively in the league, sitting down 3rd as they try for advertising again to the Championship.

Getty Photos – Getty Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal choose on Portsmouth in the FA Cup tonight

In the meantime, Arsenal, who have won the historic tournament a record 13 occasions, will be on the lookout to bounce back again from their woeful Europa League exit to Olympiakos very last 7 days.

These two past confronted each and every other in the 2009/10 Premier League season with the Gunners boasting 4-1 wins at household and away.

Portsmouth have not crushed the north Londoners due to the fact 1958.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: How to listen

The cup clash will get below way at seven: 45pm on Monday, March 2.

Total commentary from Fratton Park will be reside on talkSPORT, with our protection setting up at 7pm.

Mark Saggers will provide you all the create-up in advance of handing over to Sam Matterface and David Connolly for our stay and unique commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the are living stream or click on the radio player underneath.

You can also hear by way of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For far more details about how to pay attention Reside on talkSPORT click right here.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Verified workforce information:

Portsmouth duo Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis are only in good shape plenty of for the bench just after selecting up knocks in Friday’s 3- League A single gain about Rochdale.

Christian Burgess collected his 10th reserving of the year in that match, but is beginning towards the Gunners as his two-sport suspension will only be served in league fixtures.

In the meantime, January signing Pablo Mari will make his Arsenal debut in defence.

In other places, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson have been handed uncommon starts off and will be hoping to impress.

Portsmouth XI: Bass, McCrorie, Bolton, Burgess, Seddon, Shut, McGeehan, Williams, Evans, Harness, Harrison.

Subs: MacGillivray, Raggett, Whatmough, Naylor, Cannon, Marquis, Curtis.

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Keeping, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette.

Reuters Kenny Jackett and Portsmouth host Arsenal in a glamour FA Cup tie this evening

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: What has been said?

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett: “If you are looking at the ups and downs of Portsmouth, they’ve had a large amount of highs, FA Cup winners, but then invested four yrs in League Two and ahead of that administration exactly where they did actually perfectly to be in a position to climb out.

“We want to attempt and get again, and get back again into the higher echelons of the pyramid, surely, if we can.

“We want to try out and do it in a sustainable way as effectively, that is important.

“But Monday night, there will be a countrywide aim on us and that will be fantastic, and with any luck , we can have lots of much more.

“You’re actively playing versus 1 of the genuinely good golf equipment in this state. It’s a terrific recreation for us. They do not occur together generally so you have to be enthusiastic about it.

“It’s a great tie, a mouthwatering a person and definitely a single we’re seeking forward to.”