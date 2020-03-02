portsmouth-vs-arsenal-stay:-team-information,-kick-off-time-and-total-unique-commentary-of-fa-cup-clash-at-fratton-park

Portsmouth, the lowest-rated workforce left in this season’s FA Cup, choose on Premier League large guns Arsenal tonight.

The League One outfit defeat Barnsley in the final round whilst the Gunners edged earlier Bournemouth and now the two will meet at Fratton Park.

Pompey claimed FA Cup glory in 2008 and are currently likely well in the league, sitting third as they try for marketing again to the Championship.

Getty Pictures – Getty Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup tonight

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have gained the historic tournament a record 13 occasions, will be on the lookout to bounce back from their woeful Europa League exit to Olympiakos final 7 days.

These two last confronted every other in the 2009/10 Leading League season with the Gunners claiming four-1 wins at residence and away.

Portsmouth have not crushed the north Londoners considering the fact that 1958.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: How to hear

The cup clash will get underneath way at seven: 45pm on Monday, March two.

Comprehensive commentary from Fratton Park will be are living on talkSPORT, with our protection starting up at 7pm.

Mark Saggers will carry you all the develop-up in advance of handing over to Sam Matterface and David Connolly for our dwell and unique commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the stay stream or simply click the radio player beneath.

You can also hear through the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For more details about how to hear Are living on talkSPORT click right here.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Staff news

Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis in advance of the tie.

Pompey are assured the pair will be suit inspite of sustaining knocks in Friday’s three- League Just one win in excess of Rochdale.

Christian Burgess collected his 10th scheduling of the period in that match but will be obtainable to facial area the Gunners as his two-video game suspension will only be served in league fixtures.

Jack Whatmough and Oli Hawkins are established to return to Jackett’s squad following currently being remaining out in opposition to Dale for tactical factors.

Arsenal are most likely to shuffle this ranks at Fratton Park and they will be devoid of Sead Kolasinac, who has experienced a substantial shoulder pressure.

Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney are very likely to however be sidelined although Calum Chambers is a long-term absentee.

January signing Pablo Mari will be pushing for his Arsenal debut.

Reuters Kenny Jackett and Portsmouth host Arsenal in a glamour FA Cup tie this night

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: What has been claimed?

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett: “If you are seeking at the ups and downs of Portsmouth, they’ve had a good deal of highs, FA Cup winners, but then put in 4 many years in League Two and prior to that administration exactly where they did definitely properly to be able to climb out.

“We want to try out and get back, and get back into the higher echelons of the pyramid, unquestionably, if we can.

“We want to test and do it in a sustainable way as very well, that’s crucial.

“But Monday night time, there will be a national concentrate on us and that will be fantastic, and ideally we can have lots of a lot more.

“You’re playing from a person of the truly wonderful golf equipment in this state. It is a fantastic video game for us. They never appear together often so you have to be enthusiastic about it.

“It’s a excellent tie, a mouthwatering a person and definitely a person we’re searching ahead to.”