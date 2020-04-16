Portugal expands coronavirus locks, promises masks and hand gels

LISBON – Portugal extended its national coronavirus lockdown for an additional 15 days on Thursday and pledged to expand its protective gear and keep businesses open if the disease continues to slow down.

As the country covets the curve of new cases – today at 18,841 with 629 deaths, a fraction of those in neighboring Spain – the new president-elect has been approved by parliament for a gradual opening of several services and companies.

It does not specify which or when, it says, depends on data that continues to show a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We need to start the economic recovery while preventing pandemics,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said shortly before parliament approved the third extension of lockdown, now in place until May 2.

Initially declared by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on March 18, the national lock suppressed people’s movement and led thousands of businesses to suspend activities, especially in the restaurant and hotel sectors.

Costa said work is expected to continue next month to contain the spread of the disease but said public services should be “re-established” and he hopes the childcare centers can reopen.

Costa also said the government has approved plans to make sure masks and hand gels are available for more time in the coming months. “It is important to give the Portuguese confidence to leave their homes and for this we must take the means of protection abundantly,” he said.

The municipality of Portimao in southern Portugal and the Madeira Islands said they will distribute 250,000 masks to their populations from next week, after health authorities reported Monday that they were considering the use of masks forced into closed public spaces.

Health Secretary Antonio Sales said Wednesday of Portugal’s coronavirus curve because of “the good behavior and thinking of Portuguese citizens” that has followed lockdown rules imposed by the government.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit various sectors of the tourism-dependent, export-oriented economy.

Around 80% of Portuguese companies either operating or temporarily closed by the outbreak reported a sharp fall in revenues, at times exceeding 75%.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it expects Portugal’s economy to contract 8% this year, rather than the central bank’s prediction last month of a fall of 3.7% and 5.7%.

Ratings Agency lowered the outlook for Portugal’s banking system as ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on Thursday, anticipating a deterioration in the quality and profitability of banks over the next 12-18 months due to pandemics. (Reporting by Catarina Demon and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Janet Lawrence)