LISBON – Portuguese authorities executed substantial raids Wednesday as aspect of an investigation into suspected tax evasion in soccer transfers.

Former Spain and Actual Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas said his home was amongst those raided by authorities.

Casillas, who joined Portuguese club Porto soon after leaving Actual Madrid, is now jogging for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.

He explained on Twitter that “transparency is one particular of my principles” and that he will entirely cooperate with authorities. He mentioned he was “not concerned” and experienced “total trust” in the Portuguese judicial procedure.

The attorney general’s business office claimed in a assertion 76 searches were carried out.

The targets ended up the premises of soccer golf equipment, agents and lawyers. Much more than 180 law enforcement officers, 101 tax inspectors and 16 magistrates took part in the operation.

The investigation covers transfers and other bargains given that 2015, the statement said. Authorities are seeking into whether or not tax evasion and dollars laundering happened.

The assertion presented no further details, citing Portugal’s judicial secrecy legislation that prohibits the publication of data about ongoing investigations.