Portuguese driver Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash

WADI AD-DAWASIR, SAUDI ARABIA – The Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves died after a fall on the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally on Sunday, the organizers said.

The 40-year-old suffered a fatal accident after driving 276 km from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

“The organizers were alerted at 10:08 a.m. (0708 GMT) and sent out a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 a.m. and passed out after a cardiac arrest,” the rally official website said.

“After attempts at resuscitation on site, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” he added.

Goncalves participated in its 13th edition of the Dakar. He made his African debut in 2006 and finished second in South America in 2015 after Marc Coma.

The Indian-backed hero driver only made it to this year’s first Dakar in Saudi Arabia after recovering from a broken spleen in a fall in his Portuguese home in December.

After the operation, he said before the rally started: “It is a victory for me to be here at the start.”

Goncalves finished 46th overall on Friday after the sixth stage.

It was the 25th Dakar death since the first edition of the grueling motorsport marathon in 1979 and the first since the death of Polish driver Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.

“The entire Dakar caravan wishes to express its sincere condolences to its friends and family,” the organizers said.

