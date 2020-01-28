Pos Malaysia revises commercial postage costs, Rakyat does not affect Malaysia

A representative from Pos Malaysia is holding the stamps with the theme Exotic Food on February 15, 2019 in Kuala Lumpur – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 – Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) will revise commercial postage rates effective February 1, 2020, declaring that the move will have no effect on the rakyat.

In a statement today, the move goes hand in hand with rising operating costs and the increase in international tariff structure through the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which is changing the global postal landscape and prompting Pos Malaysia to redesign the postal system for greater efficiency.

The last revision of the postage costs took place in 2010.

Pos Malaysia announced that it will continue to provide affordable postage for private and non-commercial mail users at the current domestic stamp price of 60 sen.

The revised postage rates apply only to registered mail, sales letters and small packages under 2 kg, according to Pos Malaysia. Commercial customers represent 95 percent of all mail users in Malaysia, with only five percent consisting of individual mail users.

According to the Pos Malaysia website, the rate of commercial stamps will increase by 70 sen to RM 1.30 and the rate of commercial registered letters will increase by 90 sen to RM 3.10.

According to Pos Malaysia, the various commercial banking, telecommunications and retail customers have expressed their support for the new postage rates, which are considered appropriate and have minimal impact on their business.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor, said the new postage costs would allow them to better cover their costs of delivering more than nine million addresses under the universal service obligation across the country.

“At the same time, we want to align our growth to the booming digital economy by introducing innovations to improve service efficiency and the customer experience.

“It is necessary to set an aggressive growth plan in order to remain relevant in the industry as the world moves towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said.

Syed Md Najib said Pos Malaysia will continue to invest in digitization and its e-commerce infrastructure as part of its transformation agenda to improve its service delivery capability with the largest reach in the country.

Digitalization is crucial to further advance Pos Malaysia’s business. This is reflected in the country’s mobile distribution, which is well over 100 percent. This is a major milestone that the government has achieved in the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.

The e-commerce sector in Malaysia is expected to grow by up to 30 percent in 2020.

“So Pos Malaysia has to adapt to the latest technological advances in order to maintain market dominance and become the center of e-commerce for the country,” he said.

For international postal services, the delivery costs for a parcel less than 2 kg for the last mile rose by up to 30 percent from January 2020 after the Universal Postal Union decided at the Geneva Special Congress in September 2019 that postal operators worldwide are affected. – Bernama