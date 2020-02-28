[pos-malaysia-seals-partnership-with-collectco-products-and-services]

The strategic partnership with CollectCo will provide Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce customers new touchpoints for parcel selection and shipping services. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) has struck a new partnership with CollectCo Providers Sdn Bhd (CollectCo), extending the national courier’s parcel shipping and delivery and assortment solutions to a lot more than one particular thousand CollectCo spouse retailers in the nation.

Its team chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor claimed the strategic partnership with CollectCo will offer Pos Malaysia’s e-commerce customers new touchpoints for parcel selection and delivery services.

The collaboration offers the convenience of picking up or delivering their deals across one,255 spouse retailers, like benefit shops, pharmacies and stationery shops.

“Pos Malaysia is happy to have CollectCo as its strategic associate as section of improving our get to and growing our touchpoints across the location where by current and likely consumers may well lodge cargo, pick up and fall off their parcels as properly as invest in Pos Malaysia’s products merchandise at picked CollectCo distribution shops nationwide.

“The partnership is in tandem with our transformation focus to extend our community, increase our brand name existence and develop our profits by widening our customer foundation,” he stated in a assertion nowadays.

Syed Md Najib said Pos Malaysia’s transformation journey will continue on toward bettering cost composition and reaching economic sustainability by means of the agent and husband or wife-operated retailers, as perfectly as utilisation of parcel lockers across 250 places nationwide.

“With this partnership, we are committed to guaranteeing that Pos Malaysia has the widest arrive at and provide the ideal providers to our clients, catering to the need of the country’s booming e-commerce industry, complementing our Pos Laju shops and Submit Offices across 860 destinations nationwide,” he extra.

CollectCo is the foremost parcel delivery and collection community of decision for the previous three years with e-commerce retailers and customers as its crucial sector concentrate.

CollectCo founder and CEO Dylan Wong explained that the enterprise are energized its partnership with Pos Malaysia which actually will make sending and acquiring parcels quickly and uncomplicated for sellers, consumers and merchants.

“I am assured that this partnership will not only speed up the enlargement of Pos Malaysia’s touch points nationwide but at the identical time presents opportunities for current retailers and entrepreneurs to explore alternative revenue that leverage development of eCommerce industry,” he reported. — Bernama