Position Audio Headphones at Amazon Are at Their Lowest Price ranges At any time

Standing Audio has already produced its mark with superior-finish headphones that are suitable with your, um, lower-end spending plan.

The NY-based model usually prices their gear underneath $100, but a new sale at Amazon puts these ridiculously affordable (and good-looking!) headphones and earbuds at $20-$50 lessen than their normal budget charges — in some scenarios, these are the least expensive charges we have ever witnessed.

A few favorites:

BT Ones

Slender, comfortable and collapsible, these 40mm-driver on-ear wireless headphones are readily available in a handsome darkish tan or black colorway. They provide 30 several hours on a demand, Bluetooth 5. connectivity and a wired 3.5mm cable backup. One thing comparable from the bigger audio brands may possibly go for 3 occasions that sum.

BT Framework

Wi-fi, powering-the-ear established for the lively user, offering Bluetooth 5. connectivity, alongside with water resistance and a protected fit.

BT Transfer

Your every day, unobtrusive earbuds option. Readily available in gunmetal or midnight colorways with eight several hours of battery life.

CB-1

The initial Standing release, these padded, shut-back studio displays (not wireless) function 50 mm motorists and offer up a neutral seem signature.

