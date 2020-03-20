Breaking News

Another poor scent tested positive for coronavirus … this time it was a 2-year-old German guard belonging to a 30-year-old man who was also infected with COVID-19.

The second dog may have contracted the virus from its owner in Hong Kong’s Pok Fu Lam-area, and not the other way around … according to experts.

In fact, both the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health and the CDC say there is no evidence that pets like cats and dogs can spread the virus … and humans should not abandon their animals for fear.

The German guardian was quarantined along with another dog of a different breed from the same house. According to the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Conservation … some pooch has never been tested positive and the dog has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, so that’s good news.

AFCD will continue to monitor dogs.

The second positive test comes just days after the first known positive test dog – a 17-year-old pomeranian – died in Hong Kong after returning from quarantine. The dog tested positive and old, so animal welfare experts say it died of stress or natural causes … and not from COVID-19.

We break the story … the current pandemic doesn’t have to keep people from adding pets to their family – in fact, children out of school and the elderly they are being sought after in spite of.