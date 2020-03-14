Positive testing for employees of Apple Street Third Promenade Network for COVID-19, Shutters Stores worldwide – Los Angeles News

Santa Monica (CBSLA) – An Apple store employee at the Santa Monica Third Street location tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

The employee, who was diagnosed Thursday night, has not been in the store since March 2, according to a statement.

“Apple’s first priority, now and forever, is the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” the statement said.

The store also underwent a thorough cleaning after the employee tested positive, but will now close in a few weeks along with all other locations around the world.

On Saturday, Apple announced it would close stores worldwide by March 27 to help fight coronavirus.

“The most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce the density and maximize social distance,” the company said in a statement. “As new infection rates continue to rise elsewhere, we are taking additional steps to protect our team members and clients.”

All hourly employees will continue to be paid, and the company has expanded its vacation policy to accommodate those affected by COVID-19.