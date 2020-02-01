Possible clash between Saitama and Japan, which was first ratified by the Canelo side

Ringside 01/02/2020

📸 Dave Thompson / Mikey Williams

The heads of the World Boxing Council recently confirmed a claim by Japan that Canelo could fight in the land of the rising sun next May.

As reported by WBN last week, The Daily Sincho has outlined a possible date and location for potential opponent Ryota Murata.

Canelo vs Murata could take place in Saitama on May 24, which the WBC has now confirmed for the pound king on the pound side.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is considering a proposal for his next fight in Japan, scheduled for May 24th. This comes from sources close to the Mexican fighter. This would be his first fight of the year.

The WBC franchise champion would fight Japanese star Ryota Murata in Japan on May 24.

Sources claim that the fight could take place on this specific date to broadcast live on Saturday evening and prime time in the United States, as is common.

Since there are no dates available for the Tokyo Dome in May, the evening will take place in the Saitama Super Arena, which has space for 37,000 fans. This would be the largest audience for an event with a Japanese boxer.

“Canelo” Álvarez is expected to make an official announcement soon, as “Canelo” will fight twice this year, according to its promoter Óscar de la Hoya.

DEONTAY WILDER

In other news from the WBC, heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discussed his upcoming clash with Tyson Fury.

The undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion has no doubt about the outcome of his second leg against Fury on February 22nd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

He boldly explains: “The training camp was great and amazing. I feel very happy. It’s great to be at this point in my career.

“After all the fighting, I managed to get where I am. If you get a happy Deontay Wilder in training camp, you can definitely expect great things from me. That’s exactly what I’m going to give the fans. “

“Speaking of anger, I’ve never seen or tasted his strength. He talked about it so much. It wasn’t as steadfast as mine. I never felt his power when we fought. So I really don’t care what he says.

“Fury’s strategies, his plans and other things really motivate me. Because it means he’s coming to fight this time. I’m looking forward to that on February 22nd.

“I’m absolutely unpredictable in the ring. So if you have too many opinions with too many people who think you have what it takes to win, you will fail without exception.

VICTORY

“I think this victory will be more special than anyone else. With this controversial draw, I consider Tyson a colleague of that era.

“The other boxers in the division just don’t want to come and have fun. We both can enjoy what we do every day. Because when the bell rings, anything can happen!

“We both have to enter the ring like we did in the first fight. We always hold with our hearts in our fists and the warrior mentality. When you get to that point, the stage itself is ready for a great fight. “