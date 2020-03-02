Possible impact of coronavirus on tourist economy in St. Petersburg

By
Nellie McDonald
-
possible-impact-of-coronavirus-on-tourist-economy-in-st.-petersburg

by: Christine McLarty

Posted:
/ Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There are two presumptively positive cases of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area, so 8 On Your Side is working to figure out how and if this will impact our local economy.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty is headed to St.Pete Beach to speak with local shop owners to see if they’re worried about this issue cutting down on the number of tourists who may be willing to travel here for Spring Break.

Tune into WFLA 8 On Your Side tonight for the full story.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man, woman ‘presumptively’ test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss