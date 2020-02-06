Possible witness Najib is said to leave the courtroom during the bribery process against Rosmah Malaysia

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured in Kuala Lumpur courthouse on February 6, 2020. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, February 6 – The High Court today asked Datuk Seri Najib Razak to leave the courtroom where his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s trial for bribery is taking place.

The 66-year-old Najib, wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, was seen entering the court room where the trial is being held at around 10:39 a.m. when he gave the testimony of the fourth prosecutor’s witness, Shamsul Rizal Sharbini.

Deputy Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib immediately stood up to inform the judge that it may not be appropriate for Najib to remain in the courtroom since he was part of the bribery investigation.

“I’m sorry that in this case Najib Razak was involved in the investigation when the investigation was carried out. I think there is a possibility that he is a potential witness, so I don’t think it will be right.” Ahmad Akram said.

When the judge emphasized that Najib was not on the prosecutor’s list of witnesses, Ahmad Akram explained that Najib’s testimony was recorded during the investigation and that there is a possibility that he could be called as a witness.

“He is not planning to be called, but if it happens along the way, we may need to call him,” said Ahmad Akram.

The judge then admitted that there was a possibility that those questioned but not included in the witness list would be called to the stand based on the circumstances surrounding the trial.

Ahmad Akram also pointed out that the prosecutor had already provided the court and the defenders of Rosmah with a list of the proposed witnesses, but indicated that it was clearly written as “proposed”.

He also said that it had previously been agreed that the prosecutor’s office would provide a preliminary list of witnesses in the order in which the prosecutor’s office called them. However, it was expressly pointed out that this depends on the availability of witnesses and the addition of witnesses to other witnesses ”.

“I am concerned that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s testimony was recorded so that he could be a potential witness,” he said after highlighting the possibility of “adding” additional witnesses.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader pointed out that Najib was in the courtroom yesterday on the first day of the Rosmah trial.

Supreme Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said he had not registered Najib’s presence in the courtroom yesterday, but asked the former prime minister to leave the room.

“Datuk Seri, I’m afraid I have to ask you to go. There is a risk. I want to take caution. May I ask you to leave the court? Thank you Datuk Seri,” said the judge.

Around 10:45 am, Najib left the courtroom.

Najib was briefly sighted yesterday in Rosmah’s courtroom, where he also had to appear in court for his own corruption process involving RM 42 million from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Yesterday, Rosmah and Najib were at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex for the first time on the same day on their separate processes, which took place in two different courtrooms on the fifth floor.

Najib was not legally required to be in court today because the SRC process will not resume until next Monday. Even today he is not facing any other exam.

Previously, in June 2019, Rosmah’s presence in the courtroom, where the SRC trial against Najib was ongoing, was also contested by the prosecutor, fearing she would become a potential witness, as her testimony had been recorded by the MACC during the investigation ,

Rosmah had said at the time that, as a law-abiding citizen, she left the courtroom immediately after hearing the justification without being asked to do so.

The 68-year-old Rosmah had arrived this morning in one of two black limousines for her trial, scheduled for 10 a.m., but this time without an ambulance in tow, unlike yesterday.

Her bribery process was delayed by two days instead of the scheduled Monday start. Her lawyers had provided a medical certificate and medical report of her health to explain her absence.