Post Malone at the Host Nirvana Cover Concert from the House for COVID-19 Relief

Exclusive Details

Post Malone the payment in honor of Kurt CobainThe iconic band has a special concert from home, featuring Nirvana songs … and it’s all for the coronavirus removal staff.

The singer posted a somewhat surprising video on Wednesday, showing himself sitting on a stool onstage, with an acoustic guitar … while an unseen crowd cheered in the background . It is reminiscent of Kurt’s famous show ” MTV: Unplugged ” from the late ’90s.

Following the footage, a card title reads “Post Malone Nirvana Tributo Livestream” that lights up the screen slandering a Friday YouTube.

Our sources said that Post would like to honor the Nirvana frontman this month, which marks the 26th anniversary of his death. In the same breath, he also wants to help fight COVID-19.

The post had a donation button on his YouTube page on the day of the special house – which we say was shot in his living room bar – and the money went to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity. World Health Organization Fund – a newly created organization that uses funds to help train and equip communities to detect and prevent the virus on the ground. YouTube monitors all PM donations.

It seems that music can be strictly Nirvana, though it is possible he will sprinkle some other songs there as well.

FYI … him got a tattoo on his face read “Stay away,” after the Nirvana song of the same name. So yes, better than the average time you hear a Friday coming.