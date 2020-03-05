post-malone-extends-his-‘biggest-prayers-and-biggest-love’-to-tornado-victims-at-nashville-concert

CLOSE

Post Malone’s got jokes.

The love-him-or-leave-him pop and hip-hop mainstay headlined a sold out show Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, part of his expansive “Runaways” tour.

Rocking a vintage Tim McGraw t-shirt (“Heard great things from your show tonight,” McGraw later jested on Twitter) and slurping playfully from a Bud Light cup, the night started with a hit of self-deprecation from this 24-year-old star.

“My name is Austin Richard Post and I’m here to play you guys some sy … music and get (expletive) up while we do it,” the Texas native said, introducing his show.

But his opening speech didn’t stop with subtle jabs at society’s split vote on his tunes. He continued with sharing “my biggest prayer and my biggest love” to those in Middle Tennessee affected by deadly tornados that ripped through the region earlier this week.

“Anybody in here who might have any relation, I just wanna say my prayers and my biggest faith is with everybody here,” he said. “Thank you so much for coming out tonight, ladies and gentlemen. And staying strong, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for tonight.”

With a collection of hard partying and heartbreak songs, Malone dedicated Wednesday as “a celebration of life” — an 80-minute party full of pyrotechnics and high-energy anthems for bleacher-shaking onlookers.

Working a catwalk stage in his blue jeans and McGraw shirt (Malone’s often showed appreciation for country-western culture, from wearing Dolly Parton’s face during his headlining Bonnaroo set last summer to sporting a Nudie-influenced suits), Malone played host to what felt like Nashville’s biggest house party.

The soundtrack? “Rockstar,” “Sunflowers,” “Circle” and “Better Now,” a mixtape of pop and hip-hop from a star that sounds most sonically committed when he’s not committing to either genre.

Malone reached into heavy metal influence for 2019 Ozzy Osborne collaboration, “Take What You Want” and stripped his show down to sitting center stage with an acoustic guitar for 2018’s “Stay.” (He’d later smash the guitar during penultimate number “Rockstar” — a rare sight in a city so fond of the instrument.)

The show closed with “Congratulations,” a 2016 number he dedicated to “livin’ your dreams, whatever … you wanna do.”

And he delivered it all with an appreciation for a city that set aside the outside world to “celebrate life” for a few hours.

“Each and every single one of you kicks ass,” Malone said. “I’ve been Austin Richard Post. I love y’all so much … let’s celebrate life. Nashville kicks (expletive) ass and I know everybody’s gonna kick (expletive) ass in the (expletive) future.”

Post Malone setlist

Hollywood’s Bleeding

Better Now

Saint-Tropez

Goodbyes

Die For Me

Allergic

Candy Paint

Psycho

Enemies

Wow

Paranoid

I Fall Apart

Over Now

Take What You Want

Stay

Circles

Go Flex

White Iverson

Sunflowers (with opener Swae Lee)

Rockstar

Congratulations

