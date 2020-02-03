Post Malone is going crazy for country ... wants to cover Shania's' Man! I feel like a woman

Post Malone has set itself the task of mixing up the world of country music. While best known for his work in other genres, he has a weakness for Shania Twain.

Man! Malone feels like a woman!

Via: etcanada.com

Her 1997 hit, Man! I feel like a woman! is still up to date and people from all walks of life have fallen in love with the texts. Malone may not be the first to come to mind as a Twain fan, but recent events illuminate his admiration for her. After seeing him in the audience at her appearances at the American Music Awards, it became clear that he was a cool compatriot.

Right back at Y’a

Via: bravo.de

As from Yahoo! Entertainment, Malone has been a big Twain fan since childhood. He vividly remembers singing along with his mother Man! I feel like a woman! while driving to school. He called it an “absolute hit of a song”.

In a terrific twist, Twain Malone is digging again! Her medley at the AMAs started with Malones song Rockstar. Perhaps a collaboration between the two is due.

See also: 20 surprising celebrities in Post Malones circle

A cool cover

Via: latimes.com

As for Malone, which covers the 97 classic? He said Yahoo! Entertainment, “I would love to! I don’t understand why not. I think it sounds like a good time. I would pick up the band and do a nice big cover with it. I want an entire horn section and everything, like a 30-piece band, and we’ll just rock. “

Maybe Kevin Hart’s Pre-Super Bowl-Shindig party goers get a preview. The Things reports that Malone will appear on Bootsy On The Water, where Hart is the host. Remember how Twain says, “The best thing about being a woman (or Malone in this case) is the prerogative of having a little bit of fun!”

Next topic: 20 photos show how Post Malone spends his money

Selena Gomez has made an appointment with Bieber … Now she does not want to meet with another celebrity