Post Malone plans to release a new album in 2020

Post Malone has announced that he is already planning his next album release.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Malone said it won’t be long before fans have the sequel to the 2019 hit LP “Hollywoods Bleeding”.

“I hope 2020 will see a record for fans,” said the rapper when asked what his plans were after the second leg of his North American tour, which will continue on February 4th.

Malone has also sent congratulations to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s, who says “will continue to kick in the ass”.

The two worked together on “Take What You Want” from Malone’s last album and shared the stage at the AMAs last year.

“Working with him and hanging out with him and being with him, you can’t say that,” he said. “You can tell that he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong.”

At the same time, the rapper will make his acting debut in Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix film “Spenser Confidential”.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film will be premiered on March 6 in the streaming service and will also show Winston Duke and Mark Maron.

Malone was recently caught on a video showing a karaoke cover of Pantera’s “Walk” when he was related to the band Beach Fossils in New York City.