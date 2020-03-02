[post-malone-reveals-fact-about-his-encounter-tattoos:-“i’m-a-ugly-a**”]

Texas hip-hop artist Publish Malone is letting the truth out about his deal with tattoos. The Southern musician has resolved his now-notorious facial ink.

In a new interview, Malone hints at his personalized insecurity might have made him get confront tattoos. The Dallas Cowboys fan blamed his actual physical features for also motivating the conclusions.

“I’m a unpleasant-amotherfucker,” he says—and he suggests that his encounter tattoos might be a defensive approach. “It does probably appear from a area of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m likely to put a little something great on there so I can glance at myself and say, ‘You glance neat, child,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my overall look.” (GQ)

In mid-January, Write-up gave lovers an up-close search at his facial characteristics. Notably, Publish Malone disclosed his multiple encounter tattoos.

In late December 2019, Article Malone linked up with rap star Loaded The Kid. The Instagram pic characteristics Loaded and Put up chilling exterior with each other.

Not long ago, Malone strike up tunes icon Diddy‘s 50th birthday get together celebration. Posty shared a spotlight clip from Puff Daddy’s star-studded event.