post-malone-states-his-confront-tattoos-“maybe-arrive-from-a-position-of-insecurity”

Article Malone has spoken about his encounter tattoos, suggesting that they may well “come from a spot of insecurity”.

The rapper/singer is renowned for his many tattoos, which consist of the text “always” and “tired” below each and every eye and his most recent additions: a buzzsaw and a medieval gauntlet on his facial area.

Talking to GQ Style, Malone at first joked about his visual appeal prior to chatting about the deeper good reasons guiding his determination to get encounter tattoos.

“I’m a hideous-ass motherfucker,” Malone said. “[The face tattoos do] maybe arrive from a put of insecurity, to in which I don’t like how I search, so I’m going to set a little something awesome on there so I can appear at myself and say, ‘You glance awesome, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-self esteem, when it arrives to my overall look.”

Talking about his really like of tattoos back in 2018, Malone joked that he did it “to piss my mother off”.

“It’s not right. I acquired a deal with for radio anyways, so why not?” he extra.

Very last month, Malone paid tribute to Mac Miller all through his clearly show in the late rapper’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

The two rappers were being shut friends before Miller’s death in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. The pair have been apparently close to building a collaborative album jointly ahead of Miller’s passing.