Post Malone Sued for Credit and Royalties ‘Circles’

exclusive

A Post MaloneMost hits, “Circles,” were confiscated by a songwriter who got zero credit, and worse … zero money … according to the case he filed.

Tyler Armes says he and Post are set to write a song in August 2018 – at the behest of Post’s manager. What they finally did was a track that became a hit with the monster, “Circles” … which continued until # 1 last year.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, Tyler admitted that he married the string and bass line for the song … and had input on other parts, such as the melody guitar. Obviously, his point is … he did more than enough to get a credit letter.

However, Tyler says “Circles” was released on August 30, 2019 … with no name on it. According to the suit, he negotiated with Post’s camp earlier in the month – claiming that they offered him 5 percent of unpaid royalties. Tyler says he brought back a bigger cut and a damaged credit, but they told him to kick rocks.

In the documents, he claimed that the Post’s manager had a written exchange with him about it, and that the manager had told him that Post acknowledged Tyler’s contribution.

That’s fine and all, but as we thought Tyler would say … verbal recognition does not pay the bills. Thus, he sued the Post to obtain the cowriter’s credit and fair cut of past and future royalties on “Circles.”

She also has a producer Frank Dukes, who has a writing credit and, according to Tyler, is in attendance for a 2018 jam session that is expanding the aisle.

We arrived at Post’s camp … no word yet.