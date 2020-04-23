Post Malone to perform a Nirvana tribute concert to alleviate coronavirus

Post Malone is planning to hold a concert in honor of Nirvana to raise funds for efforts to help the virus.

The artist announced the event on social media on Wednesday.

The concert will be broadcast live on YouTube on Friday, April 24.

Fans can be set at 6pm EST / 3pm PST / 11PM BST.

You can then dial 817-270-6440 – the phone number that Malone previously issued to fans who want to receive updates on their projects.

According to Rolling Stone, funding will go to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Fund, and Google will coordinate funding of up to $ 5 million (. 4 million).

Malone will run a series of Nirvana visits and hobbies.

The artist is a well-known Nirvana fan, as evidenced by the “Stay Away” face tattoo – a reference to the band’s song of the same name, which is included on the 1991 album Nevermind.

The artist also has a portrait of Kurt Cobain tattooed on one of his nails.