Post offices may run out of money by October due to low email volume during coronavirus pandemic

The US Postal Service has warned that cash could be exhausted by October due to a “catastrophic” fall in business due to a coronavirus pandemic.

A panel statement said in a video testimony to members of the House Oversight and Reform Commission that postmaster General Megan Brennan said Thursday that the USPS could run out of cash ending September this year. The post office estimates that sales could be reduced by $ 13 billion.

Mr Brennan said in a separate statement issued by the USPS, the drop in email volume during a coronavirus outbreak “was steep and may not be fully recovered.” The financial crisis is threatening the ability of the post office to operate, she added.

The warning was issued earlier this month after members of parliament flagged the financial stress faced by the postal service earlier this month and said they couldn’t survive the summer without immediate support from Congress or the White House. You.

In a statement issued by the U.S. Postal Service, Brennan said, “ Postal services rely on the sale of postal products and services, and their sales have plummeted as a result of the pandemic. ” Was.

I talked to the postmaster again today. She would not have been able to clarify more:

The postal service collapses without urgent intervention, and it will happen soon.

I asked the White House for help. @realDonaldTrump has instructed his staff not to do so personally. https://t.co/5wPQvbA951

— Representative Gerry Connolly [@GerryConnolly] April 9, 2020

According to Brennan, the postal administration expects the pandemic to increase net operating losses by more than $ 22 billion over the next 18 months, “long-term threatening operating capabilities” by $ 54 billion.

As a quasi-government agency that relies on fees rather than taxes, the USPS has 630,000 workers, and millions of Americans rely on it to deliver everything from personal letters to medicines. Authorities shipped more than one billion prescription drugs last year. Lawmakers warned earlier this month that ending operations during a virus outbreak could have disastrous consequences for the health of people nationwide.

A bipartisan postal commission appointed by President Donald Trump has asked Congress for help. According to legislators, this includes a $ 25 billion emergency budget to offset the pandemic losses and a $ 25 billion grant for postal services modernization projects. The Board has also requested $ 25 billion for unrestricted borrowing from the Treasury.

“ As Americans are urged to stay at home, people, including rural and elderly people, need access to important communications, essential packages and other essentials, ” Brennan said in a statement. Therefore, the importance of mail will increase. “

