Postage stamp raises $ 10 million to help immigrant entrepreneurs

Clearly, authorizing work for international talent in the United States is becoming increasingly difficult for Trump’s administration. New businesses face hiring challenges and their entrepreneurs remain in flux as documentation and remuneration are added to meetings and work responsibilities.

To make the migration process less opaque to entrepreneurs, Seattle-based Startpad raised a $ 10 million led by Amplo. Other investors such as Global Founders Capital, 8VC, Liquid 2 Ventures, Tekton Ventures, Gaingels and Collate Capital completed the round.

The startup, founded by Sara Itucas and Todd Heine, uses a combination of software and consulting help to navigate the visa process for architects. From Techstars, LP works with other startup accelerators to help the talent stay in the country after graduating.

The company may be more expensive than a traditional law firm, but it is faster, said Itucas, the company’s co-founder and the immigrant himself. Traditional legal consultants can take between four and six months to assemble a competing visa application, he said. Legalpad claims it takes two months.

The price problem

During an interview last year on the subject, Paul Boyer, Seattle’s general counsel and lawyer for Ideoclick, explained that the high cost could possibly keep this startup from hiring a foreign talent in the future.

“We are relatively small (company), Microsoft and Amazon locally here have a ton of foreign (full-time) and full-time lawyers helping them manage resources,” he said on the phone. He estimated that Ideoclick spent over $ 6,000 to help an employee navigate the process to get a work permit.

Subsequently, when Ideoclick met the potential cost of $ 8,000 to $ 10,000 more due to a documentation requirement, the company could no longer support the employee. While some businessmen say that price is not a factor, many foreign businessmen I talked to about the high pay as a pain point – it depends on the size of the company. And as venture capital firms, for the most part, do not explicitly cover immigration fees for holding companies, this is a remarkable part of the puzzle.

Clear interest in (and need for)

A few months ago, I was watching a happy hour full of immigrant entrepreneurs who hosted Illinois in San Francisco.

It stands out for a few reasons. Firstly, there was a sense of diversity in the room that was not interrupted. This felt like a rarity in itself. Second, and perhaps most frankly, there was a steady stream of people, mostly students, to speak with the founders of Lawpad. They were not chatting about jobs or investments or AI, seeking advice on navigating the migration process, explaining their pressures or sharing their confusion.

Clearly there was and is a need for the kind of service that the Pointpad provides – which Itucas is planning to develop. During the event, he told me that the office intends to develop an open source solution to help answer such questions on its site.

With the new funding, conversations (and confusion) are likely to translate into customers.

The GeneralPad piece raises $ 10 million to help immigrant entrepreneurs with the visa process by Natasha Mascarenhas first appeared on Crunchbase News.